Good shots don't always leave trail

No matter how perfect the shot, a mortally wounded deer can be extremely difficult to recover.

I encountered such a scenario Monday evening. Having killed a doe with a muzzleloader on Oct. 24, I hunted Monday with a crossbow in hopes of filling the second requirement for a Triple Trophy Award. It is a recognition that the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission bestows on hunters who kill one deer each in a single season with archery or crossbow, muzzleloader and modern gun. I have never killed deer with all three methods.

An interesting phenomenon happens before some of my most remarkable deer and turkey hunts. I know deep down that I will be successful. I take my time getting to my hunting spot, and I hunt in perfect serenity. I stay out of my own way and let good things happen.

It was about 4:20 p.m. when I arrived at my pop-up blind at the Old Belfast Hunting Club in northern Grant County. Normally, that's bordering on too late for that spot. Those piney woods get dark early, and that's about the time deer start wandering. However, I was buoyed by serenity. All was well. Success was ordained.

The blind looks across a fire break. I cranked back the string and adjusted a tripod rest so that the crossbow rail was a couple of inches above the bottom edge of the window. When I got the height and angle right, I nocked a bolt tipped with a 100-grain expandable broadhead. I was probably invisible against the blind's black interior, but even though the blind has been in place for years, deer still watch it. I have been busted before when a deer saw my face or movement, so I mitigated that variable by wearing a turkey hunting cap with a mesh face mask.

I relaxed, and about 20 minutes later I saw a deer's ears flick. I failed to account for the fact that the firebreak is in a shallow drop. The deer stand is pretty low to the ground as it is, but the drop allowed me to see only from the middle of the shoulder to the back. Compounding matters is the fact that my only clear shot was through a very narrow opening through small amounts of high grass and brush.

More deer arrived, and soon there were five. One lingered in the narrow opening, giving me a clear view of the shoulder area. Ascertaining that it was a doe, I centered the crosshairs at the rear edge of the left shoulder and squeezed the trigger.

The string launched the arrow with a hollow "thok." The arrow hit the deer with a loud thud. All of the deer fled, but the stricken deer sounded as if it ran in a frantic serpentine. I heard a crash and then silence.

The illuminated red nock revealed the bolt's location in the dirt. The shaft and fletching were bloody, but that was the only blood present. With a flashlight and blood light, I searched for about two hours but never found any sign.

I texted a neighbor that has a deer tracking dog, but he was in church vetting a potential new pastor. He couldn't come until morning. I was certain I could blood in the morning without a dog, and besides, I needed the practice.

I was back in the woods early. I believed vultures would lead me to the deer, but none were present. I walked an expanding circle from where I found the bolt out to about 250 yards. I did not find a single drop of blood, and I wondered if I merely wounded the deer.

Finally, I did what I always do when I've exhausted my options. I prayed.

I returned to the impact site and started walking in a spoke pattern. I found a game trail and thought that was the most likely departure path. I found the doe about 35 yards behind my blind under a big bush. It's a lesson I learn over and over. The deer is always closer than you think.

The entry wound was a little high. The bolt appeared to have hit the spine, angled downward and exited low and outside, severely damaging lungs and heart. The deer ran so fast and died so quickly that it didn't have time to leave a blood trail.

Thanks to a cold night and morning, it was still in prime condition.