Goose down!

Bob Sexton retrieves one of the white-fronted geese he shot Wednesday while hunting near Carlisle. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

CARLISLE -- As if an operator flipped a switch, the first geese arrived just a few minutes after legal shooting time.

Their flutelike trills prompted a soulful call-and-response session with Nick Posusta, owner of Eagle Head Outdoors. Soon we were at the bottom of a feathery vortex as several hundred white fronted geese swirled like a tornado. They came in waves and formed layers over the earlier arrivals. Their din throbbed through my earplugs. Finally, the geese in the lowest layer stabbed their bills into the wind and set their wings, dropping about 15 feet and slowing to a near hover.

"Take 'em!" Posusta yelled.

A battery of shotguns snapped skyward, unleashing a hail of nontoxic pellets. Geese folded and fell out of formation, hitting the moist ground with hollow thuds. Posusta called the others back, and we exacted a second toll before the birds departed for good.

The firing line consisted of federal magistrate Joe Volpe; Shawn Tobin, an owner of Stone's Throw Brewery in Little Rock; Jim Harris, a writer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission; and attorneys Mike Rainwater and John Sexton. Having heard the Rainwater and Sexton Law Firm's advertisements for years on the radio, it was good to finally put a face with Rainwater's voice. As we walked to the field, Tobin and I congratulated each other about the weight we've lost in the nine months since we last saw each other.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iin6RBBlGU]

"I'm wearing a pair of hunting pants that I haven't been able to wear for years," I said. "I kept them for motivation. Seventeen pounds, baby! They fit. Just barely, but by gosh they fit!"

"I think we all have that special place in the corner of our closets where we keep a little hope on the hangar," Rainwater said, amused.

Tobin is one of those guys that if a chunk of the International Space Station made it through the atmosphere without burning up, it would hit his house. The entire morning was a review of his year's mishaps, the most recent being the load of Halloween pumpkins that fell from his open truck tailgate. Miraculously, not a single pumpkin busted on the pavement, and he recovered them all. Somehow, all of Tobin's stories have, if not happy endings, at least satisfactory endings.

Volpe, Tobin's eternal antagonist, keeps the stories flowing.

In the middle of the field waited several hundred goose decoys. Many were cardboard cutouts with photos of geese. The rest were white wind socks on sticks. The amalgamation looked like a big flock of geese feeding. Amid the decoys were mats with inclined backs that allowed us -- all clad in white hazmat suits -- to sit in reclining positions. A lot of geese dropped low to look at the spread in dim light, but they flared away from the spread in bright sunlight.

"I call it the morning shadow," Posusta said. "Before the light hits these decoys, they look like a big flock of geese on the ground. Once the sun gets up and puts a shadow across them, they look like bags on a stick. Geese don't like it. It doesn't look real to them. A little later, when the wind gets up and these bags start moving around, they look more realistic."

After the initial volleys, most of the geese in our area settled far to the west.

"They'll start trickling back over here a little later," Posusta said.

He was right. About 8 a.m., small groups rose and flew over for a look. Most flew to the north of the decoys and flared skyward.

"I think it's because these decoys aren't moving," Posusta said. "It doesn't look convincing."

Eventually, Posusta persuaded about a dozen geese to drop low for a look. They circled and dropped a little lower. Another dozen joined in and circled above the first group, while a larger group fell in overhead. Another tornado formed as more geese arrived. The lead geese set their wings and began their descent, but like tornadoes sometimes do, this one evaporated back into the sky and disappeared before the birds were low enough to shoot.

"What did they see that they didn't like?" I asked.

"I don't know," Posusta said. "They're geese. Sometimes there's no rhyme or reason to what they do."

"I wonder if it was the hand jive thing I was doing?" I asked, making exaggerated miming motions.

Posusta shot me an accusing glare but relaxed when the guys started laughing.

"I mean, if that's a problem, I won't do it anymore."

"Nah, you're fine," Posusta said.

For me, the highlight was when one flock veered west. A couple of geese on the near edge were lower than the others and in range.

"You on the end, shoot that goose!" Posusta yelled.

In a reclining position, I swung and folded the bird with a right-to-left crossing shot a moment before my twisting back would have torqued the gun away from my shoulder. I make a shot like that about once in a decade, so it's good to have witnesses.