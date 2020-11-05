Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Help sought to ID lottery tickets thief

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:49 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Video shows a person inside Discount Liquor, 4712 U.S. 65 South, Pine Bluff. Authorities need help identifying a suspect in a theft at the store.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect in a theft of lottery tickets at Discount Liquor, 4712 Highway 65 South, at Pine Bluff.

Video surveillance Tuesday shows a white male entering the Discount Liquor store and taking multiple lottery tickets, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the identity of the culprit is asked to call the non-emergency number (870) 541-5300 any time or contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Jefferson County sheriff's office at (870) 541-5496. The caller's anonymity is guaranteed, according to the release.

Information and tips can also be shared anonymously via email at tips@jeffcoso.org, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jcso1830, and Twitter @JeffCtySO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT