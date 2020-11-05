High school football schedule

This week's schedule

All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

No games scheduled

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

West Memphis at El Dorado

Marion at Jonesboro

Searcy at Sylvan Hills

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Watson Chapel at LR Christian

Maumelle at LR Hall

Beebe at White Hall

CLASS 4A

4A-4

Dardanelle at Dover, ccd., covid-19

4A-7

Joe T. Robinson at Benton HG

4A-8

Monticello at DeWitt

Dumas at Hamburg

Crossett at Star City

Helena-W. Helena at Warren

CLASS 3A

3A-2

Harding Academy at Salem

3A-3

Corning at Piggott

3A-5

Centerpoint at Bismarck

Horatio at Jessieville

CLASS 2A

2A-3

Cross County at Cedar Ridge

McCrory at Earle, ccd., covid-19

2A-5

Gurdon at Cutter Morning Star

Magnet Cove at Poyen

2A-6

Des Arc at Clarendon

Hazen at Marvell

2A-7

Dierks at Lafayette County

Foreman at Mineral Springs

2A-8

Strong at Junction City

NONCONFERENCE

E. Poinsett County at Riverview

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Bentonville West at Bentonville

Springdale at FS Southside

Rogers at Rogers Heritage

Fayetteville at Springdale Har-Ber

7A-CENTRAL

Conway at Bryant

LR Southwest at FS Northside

LR Catholic at LR Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Greenwood at Lake Hamilton

Mountain Home at LR Parkview

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Benton at Van Buren

6A-EAST

Pine Bluff at Sheridan

CLASS 5A

5A-WEST

Farmington at Alma

Morrilton at Clarksville

Vilonia at Greenbrier

Harrison at Pea Ridge

5A-EAST

Valley View at Batesville

Brookland at Forrest City

Greene Co. Tech at Paragould

Wynne at Nettleton, ccd., covid-19

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs at HS Lakeside

Hope at Magnolia

De Queen at Texarkana

OPEN Camden Fairview

5A-CENTRAL

Jacksonville at Pulaski Academy, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Green Forest at Berryville

Prairie Grove at Elkins

Gentry at Gravette

Shiloh Christian at Huntsville

4A-2

Stuttgart at Cent. Ark. Christian

Mills at Heber Springs

Clinton at Lonoke

Bald Knob at SS Batesville

4A-3

Rivercrest at Blytheville

Jonesboro WS at Gosnell

Pocahontas at Highland

Cave City at Trumann

4A-4

Lamar at Mena

Waldron at Ozark

OPEN Pottsville

4A-7

Fountain Lake at Ashdown

Nashville at Bauxite

Arkadelphia at Malvern

4A-8

No games scheduled

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Lincoln at Cedarville

West Fork at Greenland

Charleston at Lavaca

Hackett at Mansfield

3A-2

Melbourne at Mountain View

OPEN Newport

3A-3

Osceola at Manila

Harrisburg at Palestine-Wheatley

Hoxie at Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Two Rivers at Baptist Prep

Perryville at Booneville

Paris at Danville

Atkins at Mayflower

3A-5

Centerpoint at Bismarck

Fouke at Genoa Central

Prescott at Glen Rose

Horatio at Jessieville

3A-6

Barton at Camden Harmony Grove

Rison at Drew Central

PB Dollarway at Lake Village

Smackover at McGehee

CLASS 2A

2A-3

No games scheduled

OPEN Marked Tree

2A-4

Bigelow at Conway Christian

Quitman at Hector

Johnson Co. WS at Magazine

Yellville-Summit at Mountainburg

2A-5

Magnet Cove at Poyen

2A-6

England at Carlisle

2A-7

No games scheduled

OPEN Murfreesboro

2A-8

Fordyce at Bearden

Strong at Junction City

Hampton at Parkers Chapel