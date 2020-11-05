Hill defeats challenger Elliott

U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, fared well in the capital city and its northern neighbor, but she couldn't compete with Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill in the surrounding communities in the 2nd Congressional District.

According to unofficial returns, with 100% of precincts reporting, the vote was:

Hill 182,248

Elliott 145,255

Overall, Hill led 55.65% to 44.35%, The Associated Press reported.

Hill, the Little Rock incumbent, received 65% of the vote in Faulkner County, 67.5% in Conway County, 71.4% in Saline County, 76.9% in Perry County, 78.4% in Van Buren County and 79.9% in White County.

Elliott captured 59.6% of the Pulaski County vote.

With thousands of votes uncounted Tuesday evening, Elliott said then that it was premature to declare a victor.

On Wednesday, with the number of uncounted ballots dwindling, she acknowledged the race was over.

At a lunchtime news conference, she accused her opponent of misrepresenting her legislative record and blasted Pulaski County election officials for failing to count thousands of absentee ballots in a timely manner.

She also acknowledged the incumbent's clear lead.

"When I leave here, I will call Congressman Hill and concede the race, but as an individual, I will not concede the effort to restore trust in our democracy and count every vote," she said.

After telling her supporters, "I know you, I see you, and I will continue to fight for you," Elliott stepped off the stage, without answering reporters' questions.

A few minutes later, the two contenders spoke by telephone.

"She was very gracious," Hill recounted. "I wished her well and congratulated her on a good campaign, and urged her to reach out to me if I could be helpful to her or her constituents."

Tuesday's defeat was the sixth straight for Democrats in the 2nd District, and it followed a familiar pattern: lots of blue in densely populated Little Rock, lots of red as the population thins.

Despite carrying Pulaski County all six times, Democratic candidates have failed to make inroads elsewhere.

Even with Elliott attracting more than $3 million in contributions, Democrats continued to lose ground in the Little Rock suburbs.

"Part of it is simply demographics," said Hal Bass, a professor emeritus of political science at Ouachita Baptist University.

"These days, obviously, the more rural you are, the more Republican you are," he said.

In each of the six counties he carried, Hill's share of the vote increased compared with 2014, when he faced former North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Hays, and compared with 2018, when he ran against then-state Rep. Clarke Tucker of Little Rock.

Hill's share of the vote in Pulaski County even ticked up slightly, compared with 2018.

"I haven't studied it fully, but it appeared to me that our effort to get our voters identified and get them out in all seven counties was instrumental to my winning," Hill said.

Democratic presidential candidates in recent years have done best in Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District, and it's been targeted repeatedly since Democratic U.S. Rep. Vic Snyder's last race in 2008.

"This has the elements of a classic swing district, and it seems to always attract major investment by the opposition political party, certainly three out of the [last] four races," Hill said.

Democrats say Elliott's efforts were exemplary, even if the outcome proved disappointing.

"It's fair to say she ran an absolutely perfect race," said Jay Barth, an emeritus political science professor at Hendrix College who is active in party politics.

"She was a good candidate; her media was pitch-perfect. There's really nothing to critique about her performance," he said.

A Democratic win is "probably not going to happen in the district as currently configured," Barth said.

The boundaries will soon be redrawn to reflect the 2020 U.S. census results. The new congressional districts will be drawn by the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans.

Arkansas Sen. Joyce Elliott gives her concession speech Wednesday in her 2nd Congressional District campaign while also criticizing the Pulaski County Election Commission at her campaign headquarters in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

U.S. Rep. French Hill (left) waves to the crowd as his wife, Martha (center), and daughter, Liza (right), look on after Hill was declared winner of a fourth term in Congress on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, during the Arkansas Republican Party election event at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)