• Debra Hixon, the widow of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Athletic Director Chris Hixon, who was killed in the 2018 Florida massacre in which 14 students and three staff members died, was elected to the Broward County School Board.

• Matthew Schmit, 23, of Clayton, Wis., ticketed by a state trooper for failing to buckle up, also was warned about safe hauling techniques when he strapped a newly purchased snowmobile sideways across the roof of his sedan so he could take it to show a friend.

• Carrie Tergin, mayor of Jefferson City, Mo., said a Civil War marker honoring Confederate Gen. Sterling Price that was removed from display will be returned to the Missouri division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the successor to the organization that donated it in 1933.

• Dennis Busch, 40, of Costa Mesa, Calif., convicted of using altered debit cards to steal money from ATMs in Louisiana, was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay $63,000 in restitution, prosecutors said.

• Joseph DeAngelo, 74, the former police officer known as the Golden State Killer who eluded authorities for years, arrived at a state prison Tuesday to begin serving multiple life sentences for rapes and murders that terrorized much of California in the 1970s and 1980s.

• Dalila Argaez Wendlandt, 51, a Massachusetts Appeals Court associate justice born in Louisiana to Colombian immigrants, has been nominated by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to become the first Hispanic woman to serve on the state's Supreme Judicial Court.

• Terry Pat Reynolds II, a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, has been charged with illegal hazing after an LSU freshman was dropped off at a hospital with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.451%, arrest documents say.

• Joe Frye, a Tennessee Department of Correction special agent, suffered what were described as "minor" gunshot wounds while serving an arrest warrant in Jackson, leading to a four-hour standoff that ended when the suspect was persuaded to surrender, officials said.

• Aaron Guilliams, 31, of St. Charles, Mo., who told police that he got a .45-caliber pistol from a bedroom during an argument with his wife of eight months and pulled the trigger when she told him that he wouldn't do it, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, authorities said.