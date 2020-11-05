Judge's contest is down to wire

The two candidates who sought the open circuit judge seat for District 11, Division 3, Subdistrict 11.2 in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election are Mac Norton (left) and Therese Free.

A nail-biter of an election night turned into a triumph for one judicial candidate and a heartbreaker for another as Mac Norton and Therese Free -- candidates for circuit judge in Judicial District 11-West Division 3 -- eagerly awaited the final returns from Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Once the vote count was complete, Norton emerged as the apparent winner by 577 votes, receiving 10,080 votes to Free's 9,503.

Norton said he was surprised by how close the election turned out to be, saying he had expected to do better in Jefferson County, but he said ultimately he was pleased with the result.

"I thought I would do better than that some time ago," he said. "But, I was basing that on the race I had six years ago with Judge [Bill] Benton, and I was also basing on the primary we had back in March, but really, neither one of those races were relevant comparisons."

Norton said that during the March primary turnout was relatively low, and when he last ran for the position in 2014 it was a midterm election, which typically has a lower voter turnout than in years when a presidential election is on the ballot.

"This being a presidential year with a big turnout with Democrats and Republicans voting for Joe Biden or Donald Trump, I got to thinking that this changes everything," he said. "I was surprised it was so close but then again, I went into it the last few days with the idea that anything could happen."

Norton spent most of the night trailing Free and said he began to relax slightly when her lead began narrowing. But, he said, it wasn't until the final tally was announced that he knew for certain he had won the election.

"The early results that came in weren't our precincts and the early ones that came in that were our precincts were small," he said. "They were calling out Redfield, Jefferson, White Hall, Sulphur Springs, Watson Chapel, and those were the locations that would have huge numbers of voters who could vote in our subdistrict. I felt good in all of those and as long as I could get close I felt like I could make up the difference in what she got in Lincoln County."

Free carried Lincoln County handily, receiving 1,750 votes there to Norton's 1,419 votes. But, although Norton's margin of victory in Jefferson County was narrower, the 8,661 votes he received in Jefferson County were enough to offset Free's Lincoln County margin. Free received 7,753 votes in Jefferson County.

"I didn't really feel good until the Election Commission said here's the final tally with 100% of the votes," he said. "That's when I knew for sure."

Norton complimented Free on a hard fought race.

"Therese worked hard," he said. "She ran a heck of a race, a hard race, and she was definitely serious about it. She wasn't just throwing her name out there."

Norton said even though the two had opposed each other vigorously in the campaign, Free texted him Wednesday morning congratulating him on his win and wishing him well.

"I told her this morning it's bad that there was only one position available," he said. "I told her I feel your pain because I lost by less than 300 votes six years ago. So I know how that feels. Anytime you work hard and you lose by just a few votes, it hurts you. It takes something out of you. I know it did me."

Norton will be sworn in Jan. 1, and his first official day on the job will be when circuit court convenes on Jan. 4.

Free did not respond to a request to be interviewed for this article.