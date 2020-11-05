Court-packing perils

The current appointment of a Supreme Court justice by Trump brought forth a question about possible Democratic packing of the Supreme Court. Article III Section 1 of the Constitution only outlined the U.S. federal court system in general terms, leaving the specifics "as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish."

Congress was given the power to set up the complete court system along with designating the number of Supreme Court judges. The Judiciary Act of 1789, established a three-part judiciary--made up of district courts, circuit courts, and the Supreme Court--and outlined the structure and jurisdiction of each branch.

The act also established that the Supreme Court would be composed of six justices. During the 1800s the number of justices on the Supreme Court would be changed six times before settling at the present total of nine through the Judiciary Act of 1869.

If Democrats win the presidency and both houses of Congress, they have the blessing of the Constitution to add four judges and set up a liberal Supreme Court. With the partisanship in Congress, we could wind up with a Supreme Court merry-go-round every time one political party regains control both the Congress and the presidency.

KENNETH WEBER

Grennbrier

Will be embarrassed

My family has subscribed to the Arkansas Gazette/Democrat-Gazette since 1963. In our absences from the state for education, we continued to subscribe and were always proud of the paper for its brave stand during the late 1950s and its smart, fair coverage of the news.

How that reputation has been sullied with the recent, almost hidden endorsement of a presidential candidate who has lifted and energized the worst traits of our country, damaged the free press, and skated near the edge in demolishing the good for which our country stands, or has stood. Times change, but I had always trusted that your abilities, intelligence, and honesty were steady. I was wrong.

I believe you are wrong to support such an unworthy candidate and that you will, in future years, be very embarrassed and sickened when your grandchildren ask you why.

SARAH SPENCER

Little Rock

Trash-talking unions

We see that your newspaper, along with the state governor, was quick to trash the teachers' union recently for daring to raise concerns about the safety of classrooms in Little Rock schools.

So I have a question for Walter E. Hussman, the patrician owner of your newspaper, and his pal, Governor Asa: Do you guys just hate unions in particular, or do you just hate all working people in general?

ROD LORENZEN

Little Rock

Rejection of science

As the year and the pandemic have worn on together, I have grown more concerned about the misunderstanding and outright rejection of public health science by members of the public, and more so about the attitudes of political leaders regarding management of the coronavirus.

For one thing, ridiculing coronavirus testing as being responsible for the height of the epidemic curve is itself ridiculous. Testing aids in defining the face of the cases, and does not cause them, as some politicians assert. It will also point out where action is needed.

It is clear that the rejection of guidelines proposed by public health experts has led to drastically increased spread of cases in our country, and the world in general. The resistance to preventive measures based on "protection of the economy" has led not only to the drastic case and death totals we now face, but also the devastation of the economy of our country.

It is foolhardy, not pragmatic, to deny the necessity of following expert advice in desperate situations such as pandemics and war. Washington has set a terrible example in the path it has chosen, and state government has followed sheepishly along. Anyone who is aware of the mounting tragedies of the pandemic and our economy must reflect seriously on the situation and realize that to continue on the same path is barely short of insane. In times of national peril such as this we must realize that our current approach is not working. We are not "rounding the corner." It's time to change.

It is time to hear Ronald Reagan's words from Oct. 28, 1980: "Are you better off than you were four years ago?"

DENNIS A. BERRY

Bryant

Not his responsibility

Another super-spreader party, who cares who dies--just a poor sap weeping in the shadow of lost lives. No different than eating a Twinkie, says the man who knows every little thing better than anyone, except maybe General Washington.

In the chronicle of his perfect history underneath his gold-plated sun comes the frenzy, the contagious, secreting into each others' nostrils, gleefully. But don't blame him.

Blame another culture for blighting the economy, for faking fortune cookies that foretell dishonesty. Blame anyone but the compliant who pledge their allegiance to lines bellowed by the loudest bully on the block. Blame the hands on the old TikTok.

JACK ALBERT

Eureka Springs

A sickening display

Three pages of Russian propaganda from Tucker Carlson and Fox News is hard to stomach so early in the morning. Almost choked on my coffee. Now I am strongly considering canceling my subscription.

STEPHANIE MOORE

Little Rock