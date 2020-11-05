LR sees record high in votes cast for at-large board seats

More than 76,000 votes were cast in each race for an at-large seat on the Little Rock Board of Directors, breaking a record and granting attorney Antwan Phillips and incumbents Dean Kumpuris and Joan Adcock four years on the city board.

The three at-large races -- for Position 8, Position 9 and Position 10 on the board -- attracted 13 candidates.

Before Tuesday, the most total votes cast in a city board race was 70,943, which was for the Position 8 race in 2012, said Scott Whiteley Carter, the city's public affairs and creative economy adviser.

This year's Position 9 race marked the first time the city had a race for an at-large director seat without an incumbent in the field since 1992, Carter said. Facing six other candidates, Phillips, a partner at the Wright, Lindsey and Jennings law firm and a longtime friend of Mayor Frank Scott Jr., got 29,832 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.

David Alan Bubbus received 16,467 votes, followed by Leron McAdoo with 15,800 votes. The other candidates were Tom Horton, Dale Pekar, Rohn Muse and Glen Schwarz.

Phillips said his team tried to "elevate the position in the race and run it unlike it's been run before." He said his campaign had raised more than $100,000 in total. His most recent contribution and expenditure report shows about $75,000 in donations and nearly $42,000 in expenditures as of Sept. 30.

"Local politics, other than mayor races, has been on the back burner as far as elections, and you see that with the undervote counts in years past where people didn't vote in those races," he said.

Each at-large race had more than 8,000 undervotes, or voters who skipped over that race when filling out their ballots. In 2016, the contested at-large positions had more than 14,000 undervotes each.

Phillips' victory marks the first time an African-American has won an at-large city board seat in Little Rock in 28 years. The last time an African-American won an at-large seat was Jesse Mason Jr.'s victory in 1992, according to Carter.

That makes Phillips the first Black at-large city director elected since Little Rock switched to its current form of government in 1996. The city previously had seven board members elected citywide before shifting to a mix of at-large and ward representation.

That wasn't something Phillips emphasized in his campaign, but he said it was on his mind.

"It wasn't like a pillar of what we were talking about. I was aware of it," he said. "What happened here hasn't happened in a very long time."

Phillips said he supports putting the question of the city's form of government to voters and would support a structure that shifts at-large directors to representatives from "super wards," modified at-large positions that are elected citywide but have a residency requirement in a section of the city that overlays existing wards. That shift was recommended in a report from a panel that the city board convened to study Little Rock's form of government in 2019.

"If that means that me winning this election is a short-term gig but it makes Little Rock better, then so be it," Phillips said.

In the Position 8 race, Kumpuris received 46,513 votes, more than twice that of the next candidate, Phillip Bryant. Bryant got 21,647 votes, while Russ Racop got 8,459 votes.

For Position 10, Adcock received 35,404 votes. Greg Henderson received 21,285 votes, and Sheridan Richards got 19,651.