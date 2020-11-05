Sections
Shooting kills North Little Rock man, critically injures another

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:40 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 22-year-old man was killed and another man was injured following a shooting in North Little Rock early Thursday, police said.

Officers investigating shots they heard while patrolling the area of 1315 Pine Street around 12:45 a.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release issued by North Little Rock police. One of the men, Robert Smith, died at the scene, while 21-year-old Jalen Lambert was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the release states.

Police said both men were from North Little Rock.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release, though authorities said they believe the shooting was an “isolated incident with no threat to the general public.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

