Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Gene Russell Lindman, 61, of 17094 Railroad Cut Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Lindman was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Thomas Duane Nelson, 59, of 17094 Railroad Cut Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearm by certain persons. Nelson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Frank Harrison Pattengill, 35, of 108 S.E. Sixth St. in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Pattengill was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Alejandro Rodriguez, 28, of 3478 Acorn Falls in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Rodriguez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Christopher Akeno Arimura, 20, of 1211 N. 31st St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with three counts of delivery of controlled substance. Arimura was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jeremy Harmon, 42, of 705 Earls Court in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Harmon was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Tonia Ingle, 40, of 906 W. North St. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Ingle was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Bret Davidson, 30, of 2839 Madison County 7325 in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery, theft by receiving, theft of property, kidnapping, interference with emergency communications, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and aggravated assault. Davidson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $175,000 bond.