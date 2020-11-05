Off The Wire

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/covid-19 list Wednesday, but his wife said on social media he tested negative. Stafford was placed on the list three months ago, but the Lions removed him from the list after saying he received a false positive test result. (AP/Danny Karnik)

FOOTBALL

Stafford put on covid list

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/covid-19 list Wednesday, although his wife Kelly said on social media he tested negative. It was the second consecutive day the team gave a player the designation. The reserve/covid-19 list was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. The Lions announced Stafford's status after finishing practice. Earlier in the day, Coach Matt Patricia said there was no requirement to shut down the team's training facility. Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the covid-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result. The news received attention because his wife had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor. Stafford's backups are Chase Daniel and David Blough. Daniel, 34, has started five games in his career. Blough started five games last year with the Lions after he was acquired from the Cleveland Browns.

McCown signs with Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their quarantine quarterback Wednesday after Josh McCown signed with the Houston Texans. McCown, whose agent announced the news on Twitter, spent the first half of the season on the Eagles' practice squad, but only as an emergency quarterback. After being signed in September, he took part in meetings virtually while staying in his Texas home, socially distant from the rest of the team in case the Eagles' quarterback room collectively came down with the coronavirus. McCown, 41, was Carson Wentz's backup last season and played in the team's wild-card playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks after Wentz suffered a concussion in the first quarter.

Trubisky sidelined

Mitchell Trubisky's brief appearance last week was a painful one for the Chicago Bears' former starting quarterback. Trubisky injured his right shoulder when he was tackled running the ball on his lone snap in an overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. In his first appearance since he was replaced by Nick Foles during a Week 3 victory at Atlanta, Trubisky entered Sunday's game in the first quarter. He landed awkwardly on his throwing shoulder, Nagy said, when he was tackled by linebacker Alex Anzalone and jogged off the field. Nagy said the pain worsened as the day wore on. He said Trubisky is rehabbing and the Bears aren't sure how long he will be sidelined.

Rhule 'hopeful' RB returns

Carolina Panthers Coach Matt Rhule is "very hopeful" running back Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after he went through his first padded practice on Wednesday since Week 2. McCaffrey has missed Carolina's last six games with a high ankle sprain. He's still listed as "designated to return from injured reserve," so he wasn't given an injury designation after practice. If McCaffrey returns, it's unclear whether his role would be reduced. McCaffrey was on the field for more than 93% of the team's offensive plays the previous two seasons and played on 97% of the team's snaps in Week 1.

Whittingham signs extension

Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham signed a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season Wednesday. Whittingham, the reigning Pac-12 Coach of the Year, will kick off his 18th season in charge of Utah on Saturday when the Utes host Arizona. The Utes are looking to win a third consecutive Pac-12 South title. Whittingham has a 131-64 record, going 11-3 in bowl games. Whittingham arrived at Utah in 1994 as a defensive line coach and received a promotion to defensive coordinator the next season. Whittingham was an assistant coach for 11 seasons before being hired as head coach Dec. 8, 2004. He picked up his first win weeks later when he was a co-coach with Urban Meyer in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl against Pittsburgh. With Whittingham in charge, the Utes have been ranked in the final Associated Press poll six times, including as high as No. 2 in 2008.

TENNIS

Nadal reaches 1,000 wins

Becoming only the fourth man to reach 1,000 match wins should have drawn deafening cheers and a standing ovation for Rafael Nadal. Instead, he reached his milestone in silence Wednesday in a 20,000-seat stadium left completely empty because of the coronavirus pandemic. There was only a fist-bump from Feliciano Lopez after Nadal beat him 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the ATP Paris Masters. Nadal, 34, joins Jimmy Connors (1,274 victories), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068) as the only men's players to win 1,000 career matches since the Open era began in 1968. Nadal, who has never won this tournament, next plays Jordan Thompson of Australia, who upset 15th-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.Alexander Zverev joined Nadal in the third round by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2. Fifth-eeded Andrey Rublev easily won 6-2, 6-2 against Radu Albot for a tour-leading 40th win of the year, moving one ahead of top-ranked Novak Djokovic. Stan Wawrinka won 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 against unseeded American Tommy Paul, while Daniil Medvedev advanced after Kevin Anderson retired when trailing 5-2 in the first-set tiebreaker because of a right leg injury. Diego Schwartzman beat Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-3, keeping the Argentine on course to clinch the final spot for the ATP Finals in London later this month. Milos Raonic also advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Pierre-Hughes Herbert, and Alex de Minaur advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Lorenzo Sonego.

BASEBALL

Bauer to reject offer

Trevor Bauer's agent said Wednesday the pitcher is rejecting the Cincinnati Reds' $18.9 million qualifying offer. The right-hander, who turns 30 in January, was given the offer on Sunday and had until Nov. 11 to make his decision. "Why wait for the QO to expire to state the obvious," agent Rachel Luba tweeted Wednesday. She added that Bauer "believes the QO is a ridiculous process so let's just put it to bed." Bauer was 5-4 with a National League-leading 1.73 ERA, striking out 100 and walking 17 in 73 innings. Acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline in 2019, he had a $17.5 million, one-year contract that resulted in nearly $6.5 million in prorated pay. He would earn a $92,593 bonus for winning the National League Cy Young Award, prorated from an original $250,000. "Trevor Bauer has rejected the QO but not the Reds," Luba tweeted, adding "he looks forward to speaking w/them & all other interested teams thru free agency." Bauer was among six players given qualifying offers, joined by Houston outfielder George Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman and San Francisco pitcher Kevin Gausman.