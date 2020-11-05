Police: ATV crash in Bald Knob kills boy, 13

A 13-year-old boy died after flipping an all-terrain vehicle he was driving Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary report from the Bald Knob Police Department.

The boy was headed west on an ATV trail near Linda Street around 2:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, the report states. The 2020 Honda Foreman flipped and landed on top of him.

The weather was clear and the trail was dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.

At least 539 people have died on Arkansas roadways this year.