Poll workers garner certificates from state

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson (center) presented Piccola Washington (left) and Tameka Reed with a State Capitol Certificate from Secretary of State John Thurston for their hard work during the general election. (Special to The Commercial)

Poll workers play a vital role at voting sites. They work directly with voters and are in charge of the overall management of the many tasks and activities associated with voting. From handling voting equipment to verifying ballots, poll workers put on the single most important event held in a democracy.

During Jefferson County's 2020 general election, while waiting for results, County Judge Gerald Robinson presented poll workers Piccola Washington and Tameka Reed with State Capitol Certificates from Secretary of State John Thurston.

Thurston recognized the distinguished accomplishments, services and deeds of Washington and Reed for their valuable contributions in ensuring the November 3, 2020 General Election was successfully conducted in Jefferson County.

"The Election Commission has no experienced support staff and found ourselves in the precarious position of not being able to train poll workers on the new equipment and logistically prepare polling sites and election materials," said Jefferson County Election Commissioner Michael Adam. "Two of our outstanding poll judges stepped up to the task, and I want Jefferson County voters to know if it were not for Tameka Reed and Piccola Washington along with some of their handpicked associates from polling places, we would not have had as smooth a process as we did."

Reed said it helps to have a great team.

"It's a lot of work," said said. "From the administration down to the person going to get stamps or someone just bringing you lunch in, it's a lot."

Reed's fellow worker, Maranda Johnson, agreed. Johnson, an election judge who has also worked as a poll worker for four years, said it makes a big difference when there are good people in place who can work together.

Reed said she works with a great group of individuals, including Sven Hipp and Election Coordinator George Stepps.

"We all pull together and work together, said Reed who has been a judge for one year and a pollworker for the past four years. "It was a good experience seeing it from the inside and seeing how the day-to-day operations unfold."

Adam also thanked Glorida Tilman and her team for processing a record number of absentee ballots, close to 1,800. "We are extremely grateful for their dedication and hard work as with Sven Hipp's contribution," said Adam.

"Tameka Reed has more than demonstrated her ability to assume and fulfill county election coordinator duties and we encouraged Judge Robinson to appoint her as the coordinator contractor," Adam said.