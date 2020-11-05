Prep Football Report

Har-Ber head coach Chris Wood looks on, Friday, September 4, 2020 during a football game at Springdale Har-Ber High School in Springdale. North Little Rock leads 21-17 at the half. Check out nwaonline.com/200905Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Wildcats aiming for No. 2 seed

Conference wins will be a big factor in determining playoff seedings, and the Wildcats are still in line to grab the coveted No. 2 seed in the 7A-West heading into the regular-season finale.

With a 4-2 mark leading into Friday night's home game against Fayetteville, the Wildcats need a win, and a Bentonville West loss to Bentonville High. A loss to Fayetteville would jumble that playoff scenario considerably.

"The first thing we have to do is win the game," Har-Ber coach Chris Wood said. "According to the seeding rules, the number of wins is the first determining factor. For us to be able to get to five wins is critical."

Har-Ber (4-5, 4-2 7A-West) enters the game off a 49-42 road loss to Rogers High. Entering that game, the Wildcats had allowed just 56 points in its previous four games -- all wins. Rogers almost matched that number in one game.

Healthy-wise, the Wildcats are in good shape heading into the game said Wood. Linebacker Will Haney is battling a shoulder injury and is day-to-day, and Har-Ber expects to have defensive back Bralen Williams for Friday's game, Wood said.

Fayetteville (3-5, 3-1) enters the game at Wildcat Stadium having won three of its last four games after starting the season 0-4.

"They are starting to hit their groove offensively," Wood said of the Purple'Dogs. "They have good balance and their run game is good. Defensively, their linebackers are physical."

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

ROGERS HIGH

Mounties look to maintain momentum

Rogers coach Mike Loyd told his team to forget about its 73-21 loss to Bentonville two weeks ago and they listened.

"I talked to them about putting that one in the rear-view mirror," Loyd said. "I talked to them, especially the seniors, about what they wanted their legacy to be and not letting one loss turn into two."

The Mounties (5-2, 2-2 6A-West) responded with a huge 49-42 win over Springdale Har-Ber, getting a pair of big defensive stops late.

Rogers struggled to slow down Har-Ber running back Hudson Brewer to the tune of 240 yards and four touchdowns, but the Mounties held Har-Ber on downs with a little more than two minutes left.

"It was a big win for our kids and our program," Loyd said. "I'm glad they decided to throw it. I guess they saw something. We'd like to go back and play Southside and Fayetteville, maybe play the West game over. But the kids have played well with all the uncertainty."

Rogers has dealt with players missing games because of injuries and covid-19 issues throughout the season and will be missing a couple more starters this week, Loyd said.

The Mounties won't be overlooking crosstown rival Rogers Heritage on Friday either, despite its 1-8 record, Loyd said.

"It's still a rivalry at the end of the day," Loyd said. "We won't have any trouble getting our kids up."

Rogers has won the last four in a row and leads the series 8-4.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

GREENWOOD

Bulldogs set for title showdown

Greenwood coach Chris Young liked the way his team responded after being challenged by Van Buren last week.

The Bulldogs (9-0, 5-0 6A-West) led by only a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but the defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way and Greenwood pulled away for the win.

Greenwood won despite being without receivers Luke Brewer and Peyton Carter, who were out because of injuries. Both are expected to return for this week's showdown for the 6A-West Conference title at Lake Hamilton, Young said.

"I'm proud of how our kids stepped up to the challenge," Young said.

A different challenge awaits this week with run-oriented Lake Hamilton (8-0, 5-0). The Wolves have two backs who have each rushed for more than 1,000 yards in their Wing T.

"We'll have to completely flip our mindset," Young said. "All they are trying to do is get 3 yards a play and if they do, they'll go for it on fourth down. It will be a tremendous challenge but we've done a good job against it in the past."

"We're excited to go down there, two undefeated football teams, it will be a great environment. It's about winning a conference championship and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. We'll go down there and give it our best shot."

Greenwood has won 10 of the last 12 conference titles and the last four meetings against Lake Hamilton.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

FAYETTEVILLE

Bulldogs on the upswing

A poor start to the season is fading for Fayetteville (3-5, 3-1), which has won three of its past four games.

The Bulldogs hope to make it four of five with a win Friday at Springdale Har-Ber (4-5, 4-2).

"Our kids have been awesome in their preparation and mentality," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "We changed some things; changed the way we practice and we've been able to take it out on the field and execute on Friday nights."

Fayetteville will be challenged much more than the Bulldogs were last week during a 52-7 victory over Rogers Heritage. The Wildcats have a strong running game led by sophomore Hudson Brewer, who went over 1,000 yards for the season after rushing for 240 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-42 loss last week at Rogers. Quarterback Drue McClendon is also a strong runner who scored a 65-yard touchdown against the Mounties.

"Har-Ber runs the ball really well and they're tough up front with their blocking," Dick said. "The entirety of our tackling has to be really good against them."

Fayetteville hopes to counter on offense with juniors Isaiah Sategna and Bladen Fike, who has improved steadily at quarterback since early in the season against top competition like Conway, Owasso, Okla., and North Little Rock. Fike guided Fayetteville to a comeback victory over Fort Smith Southside after the Bulldogs trailed by 16 points in the fourth quarter.

"Bladen has made steady progress and gotten a lot better," Dick said. "That's what you expect in your quarterback."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

PRAIRIE GROVE

Tigers, Elks to battle for No. 2 seed

Prairie Grove has the top-rated defense in the 4A-1 Conference, but the Tigers will be challenged by an Elkins offense led by quarterback Kain Johnson.

The teams will meet at Tiger Stadium tonight to decide the No. 2 seed for the playoffs from the 4A-1 Conference. Prairie Grove (8-1, 5-1) and Elkins (7-1, 4-1) each have one loss, both to Shiloh Christian, No. 1 in Class 4A and leader in the 4A-1 Conference.

Prairie Grove has won three consecutive since losing 42-28 to Shiloh Christian and Elkins beat Gentry 39-21 last week after losing 42-28 to the Saints. Johnson ran for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown to Trevor Shumate in the win over Gentry.

"They've got the whole package," Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier said. "They've got big linemen, excellent speed, tall receivers who catch the ball, and a quarterback who can run and throw."

Since losing to Shiloh Christian, Prairie Grove has rolled past Huntsville, Gentry, and Berryville by a combined score of 149-20. Elkins will present a much tougher challenge but the Tigers are certainly capable of slowing the Elks with a defense led by linemen David Hall and Gunnar Caudle, linebacker Knox Laird, and cornerback Cade Grant, who had two interceptions in a win at Stilwell earlier this season. Laird and Grant are also top playmakers on offense at quarterback and running back for the Tigers, who blasted Berryville 48-0 last week.

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

BENTONVILLE WEST

Wolverines see multiple scenarios

About the only sure thing Bentonville West coach Bryan Pratt knows about next week is that the Wolverines will host a first-round playoff game.

The seed and the opponent West (6-3, 4-1 7A-West) will have heading into postseason play won't be known until after Friday's game at Bentonville and the remaining 7A-West Conference games play out.

"We sat down as a coaching staff and spent about a couple of hours going over everything," Pratt said. "We wanted to make sure we understood all the scenarios involved.

"More importantly, we're still getting a chance to play in Week 10. Going into the season, I wasn't sure if we could get this far. Right now, whoever it is we get to play next week, we will play."

West's best-case scenario is the second seed, which could happen with a win over Bentonville and a Fayetteville win over Springdale Har-Ber. The Wolverines could finish as the third seed with a number of things happening.

One thing Pratt won't do is try to explain all the available scenarios to his team.

"I just told them to go out and win the game," he said.

-- Henry Apple

• @NWAHenry