Race tightens in key states

Election workers sort through ballots Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia as vote-counting continued. The Trump campaign is seeking to intervene in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, and has requested a recount in Wisconsin. More photos at arkansasonline.com/115election/. (The New York Times/Kriston Jae Bethel)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as both he and former Vice President Joe Biden remain in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Biden won the battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, reclaiming a key part of the "blue wall" that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and narrowing Trump's pathway to reelection.

A full day after Election Day, neither candidate had cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, according to the Associated Press and other media outlets. Biden's victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away from crossing the threshold and becoming president-elect. Trump's electoral votes stood at 214.

Trump maintained leads in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, but all three shrank as votes were counted. Nevada, where Biden was leading, remained too close to call, with thousands of votes left to be tallied.

Biden's Electoral College tally of 264 includes Arizona's 11 votes, despite the state count continuing Wednesday. The AP determined on election night that there were not enough outstanding ballots to allow Trump to catch up.

However, as counting continued, Biden's lead over Trump narrowed in Arizona's Maricopa County to about 52% to 47%, with roughly 76,000 additional ballots counted there as of Wednesday night. Maricopa County, the state's most populous with nearly 2.6 million registered voters, is crucial to Biden holding on to the state, and to Trump's hope for a comeback.

Nevada won't provide any new unofficial election results from its major urban areas until roughly noon today, based on announcements from the secretary of state's office and county officials.

The new lawsuit filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and raise absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

Trump's campaign also requested a recount in Wisconsin. Campaign manager Bill Stepien cited "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties," without providing specifics.

The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said. Pennsylvania remained too early to call Wednesday night.

Biden said Wednesday that the count should continue in all states, adding, "No one's going to take our democracy away from us -- not now, not ever."

Biden, who has received more than 71 million votes, the most in history, was joined by his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, at an afternoon news conference and said he now expects to win the presidency, though he stopped short of declaring victory.

"It's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden said. "I'm not here to declare that we've won. But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."

"I will govern as an American president," Biden said. "There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America."

He also encouraged Americans "to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us" and "to lower the temperature, to see each other again."

COURT BATTLES

Trump spent much of Wednesday in the White House residence, huddling with advisers. Trump claimed victory in several key states and amplified conspiracy theories about Democratic gains as absentee and early votes were tabulated. He continued his victory claims on Twitter on Wednesday -- and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court to stop the counting.

Trump said he will go to the high court because he wants "all voting to stop," as he tries to hold on to early election leads in key battleground states.

He won't be able to go there immediately.

Cases typically work their way to the nation's highest court after a ruling by a local judge and then other appeals courts.

The U.S. has endured a presidential race without an immediate winner before. In 2000, a Supreme Court ruling on Dec. 12 -- more than a month after Election Day -- ended the Florida recount and awarded the presidency to Republican George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore.

"This is a major fraud on our nation," Trump said. "We want the law to be used in a proper manner."

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort, and they will prevail," Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said in a statement.

Election officials continued to count votes across the country, the normal process on the day after voting. Unlike in previous years, states were contending with an avalanche of mail-in ballots driven by fears of voting in person during a pandemic. At least 103 million people voted early, either by mail or in person, representing 74% of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Every election, results reported on election night are unofficial, and the counting of ballots extends past Election Day. Mail-in ballots normally take more time to verify and count. This year, because of the large numbers of mail-in ballots and a close race, results were expected to take longer.

Several states allow mailed-in votes to be accepted as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. That includes Pennsylvania, where ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be accepted if they arrive up to three days later.

The Trump campaign said it is calling for a temporary halt in the counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania until it is given "meaningful" access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed.

Pennsylvania had 3.1 million mail-in ballots to count, and an order allows them to be received and counted up until Friday if they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a CNN interview that the lawsuit was "more a political document than a legal document."

"There is transparency in this process. The counting has been going on. There are observers observing this counting, and the counting will continue," he said.

WATCHING THE COUNT

The Michigan lawsuit argues that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She's accused of undermining the "constitutional right of all Michigan voters ... to participate in fair and lawful elections."

Poll watchers from both sides were plentiful Wednesday at one major polling place in question -- the TCF Center in Detroit, the AP observed. They checked in at a table near the entrance to the convention center's Hall E and strolled among the tables where ballot processing was taking place. In some cases, they arrived en masse and huddled together for a group discussion before fanning out to the floor. Uniformed Detroit police officers were also on hand.

Mark Brewer, a former state Democratic chairman who said he was observing the Detroit vote-counting as a volunteer lawyer, said he had been at the arena all day and had talked with others who had been there the past couple of days. He said Republicans had not been denied access.

GOP lawyers had already launched legal challenges involving absentee votes in Pennsylvania and Nevada, contesting local decisions that could take on national significance in the close election.

In one appeal to a Pennsylvania appellate court, the Trump campaign complained that one of its representatives was prevented from seeing the writing on mail-in ballots that were being opened and processed in Philadelphia. A judge in Philadelphia dismissed it, saying that poll observers are directed to observe, not audit.

The Georgia lawsuit filed in Chatham County essentially asks a judge to ensure the state laws are being followed on absentee ballots. Campaign officials said they were considering peppering a dozen other counties around the state with similar claims around absentee ballots.

Ohio State University election law professor Edward Foley wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: "The valid votes will be counted. [The Supreme Court] would be involved only if there were votes of questionable validity that would make a difference, which might not be the case. The rule of law will determine the official winner of the popular vote in each state. Let the rule of law work."

Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer said that if Trump goes to the high court, "he will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president has ever suffered by the highest court in the land."

The justices could decide to step into the dispute over the three-day extension for absentee ballots if they prove crucial to the outcome in Pennsylvania.

Even a small number of contested votes could matter if a state determines the winner of the election and the gap between Trump and Biden is small.

The Trump campaign on Wednesday pushed Republican donors to dig deeper into their pockets to help finance legal challenges. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, during a donor call, spoke plainly: "The fight's not over. We're in it."

The unsettled nature of the presidential race was reflective of a somewhat disappointing night for Democrats, who had hoped to deliver a thorough repudiation of Trump's four years in office while also reclaiming the Senate to have a firm grasp on all of Washington.

But the GOP held on to several Senate seats that had been considered vulnerable, including in Iowa, Texas, Maine and Kansas. Democrats lost House seats but were expected to retain control there.

Still, Tuesday's election was a sober moment for Democrats, who had hoped to run up the score on Trump to avoid precisely the challenges that Republicans announced Wednesday.

POSTAL SERVICE CASE

Separately, a federal judge criticized the Postal Service on Wednesday, saying the agency had failed to comply with his order to sweep postal facilities for leftover mail-in ballots in battleground states where election officials continue to count votes.

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington, D.C., also ordered postal officials to instruct mail-processing facilities in Texas to conduct two searches for mail ballots Wednesday afternoon and deliver any votes to local elections offices by 5 p.m.

The Texas order came a day after Sullivan instructed the Postal Service's law enforcement arm to conduct a series of sweeps for mail-in ballots in a dozen postal facilities, including in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Arizona and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Postal Service said in court filings Wednesday that it did search for ballots in all the ordered locations Tuesday, but that the 3 p.m. deadline was not "operationally possible." The sweep eventually turned up 13 delayed mail-in ballots: three in a Johnstown, Pa., mail facility and 10 in Lancaster, Pa. All were referred to Postal Service management for expedited delivery, the agency said.

"I'm not pleased about this eleventh hour development last night," Sullivan said in a hearing Wednesday. "Someone might have a price to pay for that."

Attorneys for the plaintiffs suing the Postal Service are pushing for the judge to consider additional orders that would mandate sweeps in postal facilities in central Pennsylvania; Philadelphia; Greensboro, N.C.; and the mid-Carolinas district, which includes Charlotte, N.C., and surrounding areas.

The orders would direct ballots in those facilities that were postmarked by Election Day to be promptly delivered to election boards. In Pennsylvania, the deadline for those ballots is Friday, and in North Carolina, the cutoff is Nov. 12.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman, Ben Nadler, John Flesher, Mike Householder, Ed White, Nomaan Merchant, Kathleen Ronayne, Will Weissert, David Eggert, Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, Alexandra Jaffe, Aamer Madhani, Andrew Taylor and Sophia Tulp of The Associated Press; by Toluse Olorunnipa, Matt Viser and Anne Gearan of The Washington Post; by Aoife White and Hugo Miller of Bloomberg News; and by Maya Lau and Laura J. Nelson of The Los Angeles Times.

President Donald Trump, appearing early Wednesday at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, called for a halt to vote-counting, citing unspecified fraud. (The New York Times/Doug Mills)

Former Vice President Joe Biden (right photo), who has so far received more than 71 million votes, the most in history, said Wednesday in Wilmington, Del., that “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won. But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.” (The New York Times/Erin Schaff)

A map showing the U.S. presidential race.

