RB Spivey says he’ll transfer

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas running back A’Montae Spivey announced Wednesday evening his plan to depart the Razorbacks and enter the transfer portal.

Spivey, a 6-1, 188-pound red shirt freshman from Phenix City, Ala. , made the announcement on social media, thanking Coach Sam Pittman and running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

“I’m thankful for all of the life lessons and people I have met during my time here at Arkansas!” Spivey posted on his Twitter account. “Thank you coach Pittman and coach Smith for allowing me to be a part of a team that will have a bright future ahead!”

Spivey redshirted last season and had four carries for 11 yards as the third-team tailback behind Rakeem Boyd and Trelon Smith this year.

A source with knowledge of the situation said Spivey had not been meeting some of his academic obligations and had gotten in hot water with the coaching staff because of it.

Southwest update

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek provided an update on the Southwest Classic series in a letter to Razorback fans posted Wednesday to the UA athletic department’s website.

Yurachek wrote that this year’s game against Texas A&M, won 42-31 on Saturday by the No. 8 Aggies, was due to the extenuating circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, and that next year’s game will stay on track to be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as per the contract.

“When the move was initially made, I expressed a desire to explore an opportunity to play a game in Arkansas as well,” Yurachek wrote. “However, based on discussions around our existing agreement, it became apparent that the addition of another on-campus game as part of a traditional 2021 schedule would likely necessitate an extension of that agreement beyond 2024.

“While we have certainly enjoyed this long-standing series at AT&T Stadium, I did not feel that it was appropriate to make a decision on extending the agreement at this time.”

Yurachek added that if circumstances dictate, the site for the 2021 game could be reconsidered and the Razorbacks would work with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the stadium and Texas A&M to find a solution.

Boyd breakout

It took five games and recovering from an ankle injury, but senior tailback Rakeem Boyd notched his first 100-yard game Saturday at No. 8 Texas A&M, the team with which he originally signed out of high school at Houston Stratford.

Boyd had 18 carries for 100 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for his ninth career 100-yard outing and his first of the year.

“Man, it feels pretty good to have a breakout game after what I’ve been going through … with injuries and stuff like that,” he said. “I’m all better now.”

Boyd admitted having a big game against the Aggies was meaningful.

“That did mean a lot to me, getting 100 yards against the No. 8 opponent in the country, it was awesome for me and my O-line,” Boyd said.

Eyeing Franks

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said University of Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks is drawing attention from NFL scouts as he prepares for the final five games of his college career.

Franks ranks among the SEC leaders with 66% pass completions (105 of 159), 1,213 passing yards, an 11-3 touchdown-to-interception rate and good rushing numbers.

Nagy posted this on his Twitter account on Tuesday: “One QB generating draftable buzz among NFL scouts is @RazorbackFB Felipe Franks (@18franks). Florida grad transfer has high-end physical traits and he’s always made some wow-type throws but this year he’s playing steadier and getting strong endorsements from Arkansas staff.”

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he was impressed with the way Franks displayed his leadership skills during the covid-19 slowdown and earned a captain’s role despite not going through spring ball with the Razorbacks.

“He’s a tough kid,” Pittman said. “I think he’s getting better each week throwing the football. He’s taking care of the football.”

Bielema movement

Attorneys representing former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema filed a motion in federal court Tuesday asking for sanctions against counsel for the Razorback Foundation.

The motion, filed in the Western District of Arkansas, argues the Razorback Foundation’s counterclaims in a lawsuit filed against Bielema and his agent Neil Cornrich are “false and injurious allegations of a conspiracy to defraud.”

The foundation claimed Bielema was in breach of the terms of his final release agreement in a letter dated Jan. 31, 2019. The letter outlined why the foundation felt Bielema had breached the agreement and demanded more than $4.2 million in damages for the buyout money that had been paid to Bielema to that point as part of the $11.935 million final release agreement reached between the parties.

Bielema led Arkansas to a 29-34 record between 2013-17 and was fired minutes after walking off the field at Reynolds Razorback Stadium after a 48-45 loss to Missouri on Nov. 24, 2017.

Attorneys for Bielema filed a lawsuit demanding $7.025 million in compensatory damages, as well as punitive damages and a jury trial in June. Federal Judge P.K. Holmes III has assigned a start to the jury trial of early next June.

In the motion filed Tuesday, lead Bielema attorney Tom Mars asked for “Rule 11” sanctions to be applied by the court to counsel for the foundation for failing to comply with tenets of the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure in connection to part of the foundation’s counterclaim.

Mars asked the court to “exercise its discretion to impose appropriate sanctions on opposing counsel,” and to provide the counter-defendants with other appropriate relief.