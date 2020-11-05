RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Red Moon now open on Cantrell

Red Moon Tavern opened Oct. 27 in the former NYPD Pizza space, anchoring a strip center at 6015 Chenonceau Blvd., Little Rock, just off of Cantrell Road. The original pre-pandemic target was mid-April. Co-owner Chad Baker filed an application Jan. 9 for an on-premises alcoholic beverage license from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. The menu hasn't been posted yet, but Baker says it includes "specialty pizzas, homemade sandwiches, salads, soups and, of course, dessert." Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The phone number is (501) 367-8188; the website, redmoonlittlerock.com, is still under construction.

We now have a tentative target date — Nov. 24 — for the opening of the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers at 620 S. University Ave. at Interstate 630, Little Rock. The website, raisingcanes.com/locations, now lists it as "coming soon." It will be Central Arkansas' second outlet — the other is at 4311 E. McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. We're awaiting the arrival of a phone number.

And speaking of fast-food chain places, we still do not have any details on a pending Red Robin that has been widely reported as going into the former Applebee's at 4333 Warden Road, North Little Rock. The only Central Arkansas locations that show up at the website, redrobin.com/find-us, are in Conway and Benton.

And also speaking of North Little Rock fast-food chain places, one of our eagle-eyed readers reports the closures of the Pizza Hut, 3701 Warden Road, behind Target on Warden Road (the website, locations.pizzahut.com, lists it as "Closed Today," but the list of operating hours show it as closed Sunday-Saturday) and the Subway at 4507 Fairway Ave., North Little Rock, which Google lists as permanently closed. (A message at their phone number, (501) 771-4141, says it has changed, but the new number is unknown.)

Chicken Tortilla Soup goes on the menu Tuesday at Tacos 4 Less. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

As of Tuesday, Conway-based Tacos 4 Life is, for the first time, adding a soup to the menu — a Chicken Tortilla Soup, to be specific — at all 18 locations, and for a limited time. The soup will consist of grilled chicken "in a brothy blend of tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic and Tacos 4 Life's magic seasoning, topped with tortilla strips and shredded cheddar-jack cheese," according to a news release, and will sell for $3.99 (cup), as a side with a meal (49 cents) or as part of a Soup and Salad ($5.99).

Darin Keith, owner of Keith & Co Artisan Sandwich Shoppe, a sandwich shop at 9B Crestview Plaza, Jacksonville, says he has run into delays in opening a new restaurant, to be called Bennett's, at 2001 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, the longtime home of Zaffino's. His original early November target has moved to "more like December," but he is hoping to be up and running before Christmas. Keith & Co basically does breakfast and lunch; the new place will offer counter service for lunch and casual sit-down dinner with a waitstaff and a menu that will include steak, fish and pasta. Tentative hours will be 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday with a 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday brunch. The phone number of the Jacksonville shoppe, meanwhile, is (501) 515-1313.

We missed it when it happened and incorrectly reported in a review last week that Matt Verch was the executive chef at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. Co-owner Don Dugan set us straight: Verch left his employ in May, and "we just brought Stephen Burrow" — formerly of 42 bar and table at the Clinton Presidential Center — "on board to be our chef & GM ... around the beginning of August."

A couple more Veterans Day specials: Get a free classic pulled pork sandwich at Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations on Wednesday upon presentation of a military ID or valid proof of service. And Golden Corral is providing veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free meal-and-beverage card through Nov. 30, which they can redeem for lunch or dinner weekdays through May 31. Visit goldencorral.com.

Meanwhile, it's not too early to start planning for Thanksgiving. We already know of a few places that are setting up Thanksgiving meals:

◼️ 42 bar and table at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, is once again prepping meals for pickup. Cost depends on the size of the traditional roasted or mesquite-wood-smoked turkey — $68 if you're feeding 8-10, $90 to feed 18-20, price includes two quarts of gravy, and of course dressing; sides, snacks and desserts cost extra. Deadline to order is Nov. 20; pickup is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25. Order online at 42barandtable.org or call (501) 537-0042.

◼️ Speaking of Keith & Co, they're putting together full meals — entrees, sides and desserts, including a $50 turkey that serves 4-6, a grilled or smoked whole beef tenderloin that serves 6-8 and a pork tenderloin that serves 2-5, plus cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, creamed corn, cranberry sauce and garlic-mashed Yukon gold potatoes. Call or text (501) 515-1313 or send a Facebook message via facebook.com/keithandcosandwiches, where you can get a look at the menu. Deadline to place orders is noon Nov. 23.

◼️ And outlets of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store this pandemic-ravaged year are offering two Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feasts, complete Thanksgiving meal that can be prepared in two hours — one that serves 8-10 and a smaller feast that serves 4-6. Order and pick up a Heat n' Serve meal on the preceding Monday or Tuesday and receive a bonus gift card. If you're dining in store, individual Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing or Country Fried Turkey plates are available, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Also available all day on Thanksgiving Day: Grandma's Holiday Sampler, "a new breakfast tradition featuring hand-breaded country fried turkey alongside buttermilk pancakes." Visit crackerbarrel.com.

If your restaurant will be open Thanksgiving Day for dine-in, takeout or both, or you're in the process of preparing full-meal Thanksgiving dinners for pickup or delivery, give us a shout-out by email: eharrison@adgnewsroom.com. We'll run the list, as full as we have it, Thursday, Nov. 19, with a Thanksgiving Day update. Deadline for the initial list is noon Nov. 15 and to be determined for the update.

And something called the Sunday Funday Crawl Little Rock takes place, noon-6 p.m. Nov. 29, starting — well, to be determined, and at participating establishments still to be determined, and with a host venue — you guessed it, to be determined. It's part of what's being billed as "the biggest Margarita Bar Crawl Touring Around the United States." The $30 ticket includes an event tour wristband, T-shirt, koozie, "Exclusive Drink Specials at Participating Establishments" and "access to Best Costume Contest that includes prize" — you guessed it again, "to be announced!" Of course, you must be 21 or over and "photo ID required all day." Visit facebook.com/events/1433586696822161. Oh, and before you shell out for a ticket, be aware that they're nonrefundable, "but are transferable: simply forward your barcoded ticket to somebody if you can no longer attend!"

