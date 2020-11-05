Setting standard for Tua not simple

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) smiles as he warms up before taking on the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

If finding or developing a franchise quarterback was easy, every team would have one and the Miami Dolphins wouldn't have spent the past two decades searching for someone who could be mentioned in the same conversation with Dan Marino without everyone cringing.

If the past 20 years has taught this franchise anything, it is that finding a quarterback who can make the Dolphins a perennial playoff team -- and eventually a title contender -- isn't easy. But it also requires standards.

Not every quarterback deserves to have the "franchise" label, no matter how high they get drafted, or what resources were used to acquire them. We should remember that while evaluating rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. That's why we need to create standards for what we'll accept from him.

The hope is that Tagovailoa will be healthy and productive enough to start a decade-plus of games in the NFL, and hopefully he'll do it for the Dolphins. But he'll need to be efficient, a leader, durable and deliver wins to ensure that happens.

Ryan Tannehill's a layup for a Tagovailoa comparison.

What he accomplished in his Dolphins lifetime shouldn't be too hard for Tagovailoa to exceed. After all, Tannehill had a 42-46 record in his six seasons as a starter with the Dolphins, and technically never led the franchise to the playoffs (his backup Matt Moore did in 2016 after he got hurt).

Tannehill went 7-9 as a rookie after being drafted eighth overall in 2012, throwing for 3,294 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 211 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

But Tannehill never took that next step as an NFL starter with the Dolphins, becoming an upper-echelon quarterback after he left Miami and became the starter for the Tennessee Titans.

Kyler Murray, who the Dolphins will face this Sunday in Arizona, is a year ahead of Tagovailoa, and he's blossoming right before our eyes in his second season.

He's led the Cardinals to a 5-2 start and has a 93.8 passer rating, which is a byproduct of the fact he's completing 66.8% of his passes, throwing for 1,847 yards with 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Murray, who was 5-10-1 and delivered an 87.4 passer rating as a rookie starter, has also gained 437 rushing yards and scored 7n rushing touchdowns on 65 carries.

I'd rather Tagovailoa become the next Russell Wilson, who should be the gold standard of Tagovailoa comparisons because of their similar skill set -- accuracy, anticipation and pocket presence.

Tagovailoa hasn't shown those traits on an NFL field yet, so patience is required. That's a high bar for Tagovailoa to climb.

Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson's early careers seem a bit more reasonable if we're looking for standards to hold Tagovailoa up to.

Prescott saved the Cowboys season when Tony Romo got injured in 2016. The fourth-round rookie was efficient, completing 67.8% of his passes for 3,667 yards while throwing 23 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. He was also a threat on the ground, rushing for 282 yards and six scores for a team that went 13-3 in the regular season.

Allen led the Bills to a 5-6 record in his 11 starts as a rookie, when he completed 52.8% of his passes, throwing for 2,074 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He had a 67.9 passer rating his rookie season; improved to 85.3 in his second year, when he led the Bills to the playoffs; and this season he's one of the highest-rated quarterbacks (102.4) in the NFL.

Watson managed to appear in only seven games his rookie season before tearing his ACL, but those outings were dynamic. He threw for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while leading the Texans to 3-3 record.

If Tagovailoa can achieve that type of success, maybe it is possible he can be viewed as one of the best in the league, like those three have become.

If he does that, he'll earn that "franchise quarterback" label many already want to gift him.