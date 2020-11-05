State Sports Briefs

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4,000 at UA basketball games

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas plans to limit attendance to around 4,000 for its men's and women's home basketball games this season.

Hunter Yurachek, the Razorbacks' athletic director, said in an open letter Wednesday that many covid-19-related protocols that have been in place for attending football games will also be in place for basketball. Among those protocols are the requirement that face coverings be worn at all times, unless actively eating or drinking; mobile-only ticketing; and social distancing.

Yurachek said schedules for the men's and women's teams "should be finalized soon." The teams are permitted to begin playing as early as Nov. 25.

The 4,000-person attendance is based on Arkansas Department of Health recommendations, Yurachek said. That figure is about 21% of Walton Arena's full capacity of 19,368.

Because of high demand, Yurachek said not all men's basketball season-ticket holders will be granted tickets for the entire season. All women's ticket holders will receive tickets to all home games.

Arkansas' men averaged 15,487 tickets sold to its 19 home games last season at Walton Arena. The women averaged 3,247 tickets sold per game last season.

-- Matt Jones

ASU releases 2020-21 schedule

Arkansas State University on Wednesday released its 2020-21 schedule, which features 13 home games at First National Bank Arena and 18 conference matchups in a new format.

The conference schedule will be broken into divisional play. The Red Wolves will play only Sun Belt West Division opponents in a Friday-Saturday format. The Sun Belt slate tips off Jan. 1 as Arkansas State travels to Louisiana-Monroe.

The Red Wolves will open the season Nov. 25-27 at the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic with three games in three days against Jackson State (Nov. 25), the University of Central Arkansas (Nov. 26) and Ole Miss (Nov. 27) all in Oxford, Miss.

The home opener is set for Dec. 4 against Crowley's Ridge College.

ASU MEN’S SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Nov. 25 Jackson State^

Nov. 26 Central Arkansas^

Nov. 27 at Ole Miss^

Dec. 2 at Memphis

Dec. 4 Crowley’s Ridge College

Dec. 9 Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dec. 11 Central Baptist College

Dec. 16 at Stephen F. Austin

Dec. 20 Champion Christian

Jan. 1 at ULM*

Jan. 2 at ULM*

Jan. 8 at Texas State*

Jan. 9 at Texas State*

Jan. 15 ULM*

Jan. 16 ULM*

Jan. 22 at Louisiana*

Jan. 23 at Louisiana*

Jan. 29 UT Arlington*

Jan. 30 UT Arlington*

Feb. 5 Louisiana*

Feb. 6 Louisiana*

Feb. 10 Little Rock*

Feb. 13 at Little Rock*

Feb. 19 Texas State*

Feb. 20 Texas State*

Feb. 26 at UT Arlington*

Feb. 27 at UT Arlington*

^ Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Oxford, Miss.)

*Sun Belt Conference Game

All dates subject to change

UCA picked seventh

The University of Central Arkansas was selected seventh among the 13 teams in the Southland Conference preseason poll released Wednesday.

Stephen F. Austin is first, followed by Abilene Christian and Sam Houston State to complete the top three teams.

The Bears also had a pair of players selected to the preseason All-Southland Conference team. Senior guard Rylan Bergersen was a first-team selection, and senior point guard DeAndre Jones was named to the second team.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UA women playing in Florida

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's basketball team will take part in a multiteam event in Fort Myers, Fla., later this month, according to a news release.

The Razorbacks will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Nov. 27-29 and are scheduled to face Wake Forest, Florida Gulf Coast University and Maryland on consecutive days.

Wake Forest finished the 2019-20 season at 16-16 overall and 7-11 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Arkansas will meet host Florida Gulf Coast in its second game. The Eagles, which won 30 games a season ago, were selected last month by Atlantic Sun Conference coaches to repeat as league champions.

The Razorbacks will close play in the event against Maryland, where Arkansas graduate transfer guard Destiny Slocum began her college career and won Big Ten freshman of the year in 2017. The Terrapins finished 28-4 overall and 16-2 in Big Ten play last season.

There are now six confirmed games on the Razorbacks' 2020-21 schedule. Arkansas is also scheduled to host Baylor on Dec. 6 and Central Arkansas on Dec. 13, and travel to SMU on Dec. 9.

-- Scottie Bordelon

Teal, Washington make preseason teams

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior forward Teal Battle and Arkansas State junior guard Jireh Washington were selected to the All-Sun Belt Conference preseason team Wednesday.

Battle, who averaged 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds last season, made the second team. Washington, who averaged 13 points and 4.3 rebounds, made the third team.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Sodoma lifts ASU

Sarah Sodoma scored for Arkansas State University in a 1-0 victory over Appalachian State in a Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at the Foley Sports Complex in Jonesboro.

Olivia Smith and Hailey Furio assisted on Sodoma's goal for the Red Wolves (9-1-1, 8-0-1 Sun Belt), who advance to a semifinal against Georgia State at 7 p.m. Friday.

Megan McClure recorded her ninth shutout of the season.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls to Missouri

Taylor Head had 17 kills and 13 digs for the University of Arkansas in a 25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 25-27, 15-6 loss to Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

Jillian Gillen added 16 kills and 15 digs for the Razorbacks (4-1, 4-1 SEC).

Kylie Deberg had 28 kills for the Tigers (3-2, 3-2).

TENNIS

UA doubles team advances

The University of Arkansas doubles team of Alex Reco and Nico Rousset defeated Martin Damm and Patrick Kypson 6-2, 6-2, 10-6 at the Legacy Bank NWA Tennis Series on Wednesday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

Reco and Rousset advance to the quarterfinals of the doubles main draw today.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services