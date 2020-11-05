Steele, Hartwick ready for runoff

Neither Tracy Steele nor Terry Hartwick is surprised that North Little Rock's mayoral race will come down to a runoff, and both are ready to reach out to a new set of voters.

Steele and Hartwick were the top vote-getters in Tuesday's election, which also included Alice Kunce, a teacher at Dunbar Middle School in the Little Rock School District, and Debi Ross, a North Little Rock City Council member who represents Ward 1.

With all precincts reporting, unofficial results are:

Steele 10,982

Hartwick 7,882

Ross 4,419

Kunce 974

The winner of the Dec. 1 runoff will succeed Mayor Joe Smith, who chose not to run for reelection and will leave office in January after serving two terms.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

Steele, 56, is making his second run for the mayor's office after losing to Smith in the 2012 runoff. Steele is a member of the North Little Rock School Board and previously served in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate.

Hartwick, 71, was the city's mayor from 1985-88 and is currently director of the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department.

Steele said he was elated when he saw his vote total top 10,000 Tuesday night, but he said his campaign had planned for a runoff from the start.

"We were close to finishing the race without a runoff," Steele said. "But when you are running against someone who was a former mayor, and someone who is a council member, to have the kind of performance we had, then we are rather pleased."

Steele said his campaign's internal numbers suggested the possibility of advancing to a runoff.

"When you have four people in a race, then it's hard to win," he said. "We just wanted to put ourselves in the best position to win."

Hartwick said he expected six months ago that the race would go to a runoff.

"We have been running like it was going to be a runoff," he said. "When the absentee ballots came in, we were kind of low, but we closed the gap between the polls."

Campaign spokeswoman Michelle Whitlock said Steele had been polling with an 18-point lead most of Tuesday night, but around 9 p.m. campaign members realized the race would probably end up in a runoff.

"We were campaigning to win outright, but since we are going to a runoff we are looking forward to it," she said.

Vincent Insalaco, campaign manager for Hartwick, said Tuesday night's early numbers confirmed the camp's early expectations of a runoff.

"Each precinct posts their numbers on their doors, so around 8:15 p.m. we had the numbers, but it was still a very long night," he said. "The hardest part was the last three hours."

Insalaco said one thing the campaign didn't anticipate was the lower turnout on Election Day.

"I was expecting there to be higher voting totals than 2012, mostly because of the national influence on the race, but it wasn't a higher turnout," he said. "It was much lower."

After record-breaking early-voting numbers, Election Day turnout in Arkansas was lower than expected at many polling places. There were 34,864 ballots cast Tuesday in Pulaski County, according to unofficial results from the county Election Commission. There were 76,397 cast on Election Day 2016.

"It was strange," Insalaco said. "There was a large turnout on Election Day in every state except Arkansas. The pandemic might have kept a lot of older people at home."

Steele said he will have to continue working to communicate with those who voted for him about the importance of returning for the runoff. He said he also wants to communicate his vision with those who didn't vote for him Tuesday.

"We have already started figuring out ways to reach new voters," he said. "We were up in the wee hours in the morning. We already started working on preparations for another election."

Steele said he doesn't anticipate making many changes to his message, and that he will focus more on Hartwick in the coming days.

"What we are planning to do is compare me and Mr. Hartwick," he said. "Compare our qualifications, background and decisions to show people we are the best team to move North Little Rock forward."

Hartwick said he won't make many changes either.

"The biggest message is that residents want someone with experience," he said. "We know when there is a runoff there will be a lower voter turnout, so we have to get our vote back out again and get some others to come with us."

Steele said his message is simple: North Little Rock residents have a choice between voting for the past or voting for the future, and he believes he represents the future.

"Our campaign is supported by a lot of young people," he said. "A lot of our supporters were first-time voters, and we listened to young people. I think it's clear the distinction between voting for the past and for those voting for the future."

Hartwick said his message in this era of covid and uncertainty is that North Little Rock needs someone who has experience and will listen to all who live there.

"I will be the mayor for not only Argenta and Lakewood, but for everyone," Hartwick said. "I have worked with parks all over the city, and people know I will be for everyone who lives here."