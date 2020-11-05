Ties stronger, Garner says after Senate win

Strong support in Jefferson County for Democratic Senate candidate Keidra Burrell turned out not to be enough to overcome incumbent Republican state Senator Trent Garner's bid for a second term as Garner received nearly two-thirds of the 31,959 votes cast in Senate District 27. The district, which encompasses Calhoun and Union counties and parts of Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson and Ouachita counties, takes in part of Pine Bluff at its northern end and takes in El Dorado and Junction City at its southern end.

Garner credited his ties to south Arkansas and his record in the state Senate for conservatism with his victory on Election Day. Although Burrell carried Jefferson County by a nearly 800-vote margin, Garner carried Calhoun, Cleveland, Grant, and Union counties by huge margins, and Ouachita County by a margin of 29 votes.

Garner said, however, despite strong support for Burrell in Jefferson County, that he believed he has made significant inroads into the area.

"If you look at my numbers from 2016, I actually increased the number of votes I got up there by a good margin," he said. "Three or four hundred votes. I think I've made great inroads in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County."

Garner said three issues top his list of priorities in his upcoming term; the covid-19 pandemic, veteran's issues, and reigning in the executive branch of state government by taking more control in the legislature.

"Gov. Hutchinson has done an overall good job at the beginning, but he's become very unaccountable to the people of Arkansas," he said. "I think we need to make some real strides in checking the executive branch's power and bringing that power back to the people's voice, which is the Arkansas General Assembly."

Garner, who served two tours in Afghanistan with the 3rd Special Forces Group, said veteran's issues have been a big priority for him, and he said he will continue working to improve services for veterans in Arkansas.

"I put together a veteran's task force to address veteran's issues in the last two years," he said. "We should have a host of legislation to help our veterans in the state that should move us from one of the worst states for veterans to one of the best."

Garner said that the covid-29 pandemic is the most critical issue the state currently faces, and after cutting short one legislative session, it will still be a factor as the legislature prepares to meet in the regular session beginning in January.

"There have been multiple people, multiple issues dealing with covid-19 and as this legislature comes back for the first real time other than a quick budget session that was truncated because of the virus, this is our first time to do real work on behalf of the people," he said.

Garner said the vote in Arkansas on Election Day, which trended heavily toward Republicans, is an accurate reflection of the electorate, which he said is predominately conservative.

"The national Democratic Party has went so extreme that the people of Arkansas have seen the results of their terrible policies and don't want to implement them in Arkansas," he said. "As much as the Arkansas Democratic Party tries to run away from their roots, it was on full display with some of their candidates this election cycle."

Burrell did not respond to a voicemail requesting an interview for this story.