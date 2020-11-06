In another record increase, state adds 1,870 virus cases

Nurses Mandy Stuckey (left) and Tonya Green conduct a coronavirus screening in April at a drive-thru site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, and one at Ouachita Baptist Universityin Arkadelphia, is a partnership between two Arkansas companies. More photos at arkansasonline.com/42testing/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

​Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by almost 1,900, setting a new record for the second day in a row and topping the previous record by more than 300, according to the state's online dashboard of coronavirus information.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 also set a new record as it rose by 39, to 706.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 19, to 2,056.

The increase of 1,870 cases on Friday was the second straight day when the state set a new record for a one-day increase by a large margin.

On Thursday, the state added a then-record 1,548 cases to its tallies.

Before that, the state's record for a single-day increase had been the 1,337 that were added to the state's count on Oct. 23.

Arkansas also had a relatively large increase of 1,293 cases on Wednesday. At the time, that was the state's third-highest on record.

The increases in cases on Friday included 1,446 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 424 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 921, to 11,414, setting a new record, as 930 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

That was the first time the state's active case total had topped 11,000.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 119,230.

That comprised 108,738 confirmed cases and 10,492 probable ones.

The number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators rose by three, to 107.

Friday was the first time the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals, as reported in the state's daily covid-19 updates, had topped 700.

The previous record was the 688 patients who were hospitalized as of Monday.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.