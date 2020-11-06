Arkansas sets 9-game nonconference season

Desi Sills (left) of Arkansas drives to the basket as Deng Geu of North Texas defends during the team’s matchup last year at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are set to host the Mean Green this season on Nov. 28. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Not everything about the University of Arkansas men's basketball nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season was changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among opponents previously reported, the Razorbacks are still going to play home games against Oral Roberts University, Texas-Arlington, Abilene Christian and Lipscomb along with a road game at Tulsa.

But there are some new additions -- and different dates -- along with some subtractions on Arkansas' nonconference schedule that was announced Thursday.

The Razorbacks' marquee nonconference game against Oklahoma in Tulsa announced in May won't be played this season.

The main reason to postpone the start of a four-game series between the Razorbacks and Sooners is because Tulsa was supposed to be a great neutral site that would have fans from both teams packing the BOK Center.

With restrictions in place for attendance because of efforts to curb covid-19 -- the Razorbacks will limit capacity in Walton Arena to approximately 4,000 fans according to UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek -- playing to a sparse crowd in Tulsa didn't make much sense.

Arkansas won't take part in a four-team event in Las Vegas where it likely would have played Louisville and that also included the University of San Francisco and Colorado State.

The Razorbacks also won't make their annual trip to North Little Rock for a game against Old Dominion. Another game that had been previously reported, but which isn't on the schedule released Thursday is Northern Illinois.

Arkansas is playing nine nonconference games because the NCAA decreased the total number allowed from 31 to 27.

With an 18-game SEC schedule -- which is expected to be announced today -- the Razorbacks had to cut four nonconference games.

Arkansas added a three-team event at home, where the Razorbacks will open the season against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25 and then play North Texas on Nov. 28.

It will be the second consecutive season Arkansas plays the Mean Green, which the Razorbacks beat 68-43 last year.

The Razorbacks' other nonconference home game are against Texas-Arlington on Dec. 2, Lipscomb on Dec. 5, the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 12, Oral Roberts on Dec. 20 and Abilene Christian one Dec. 22.

Arkansas' two nonconference road games will be at Tulsa on Dec. 8 and at Oklahoma State on Jan. 30 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks will face two former Arkansas players in Tulsa's Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Texas-Arlington's Jordan Phillips.

The Arkansas-UCA game, which was previously announced, will be the first regular-season game for the Razorbacks against an in-state team since they beat Arkansas Tech University 50-45 on Nov. 11, 1950.

Arkansas is 6-0 against UCA, but the Razorbacks haven't played the Bears in 74 seasons, since winning 59-39 on Feb. 1, 1947.

