Cluster housing plan in east Fayetteville gets narrow City Council approval

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposed cluster housing development on the east side of town drawing opposition from neighbors narrowly gained City Council approval Tuesday.

The council voted 5-3 to deny an appeal of a Planning Commission decision granting a permit for the project. A conceptual plan for the project shows 10 homes and a community building sharing a green space, with two other buildings for commercial use, about a half-mile south of Mission Boulevard and Crossover Road. The nearly 2-acre site sits on the west side of Crossover Road, in between Boardwalk Court and Meandering Way.

The detailed plans for the project still have to receive Planning Commission approval. Homes would range 1,300 to 1,600 square feet, with a pool and garden in the shared green space area. One new building facing Crossover Road would be built for some type of commercial use. The other building facing Crossover Road with a proposed commercial use is the historic Peter Smyth House. The house, built in 1886, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of its architectural significance.

A dozen neighbors from the Boardwalk subdivision to the west spoke in opposition to the project. They said the smaller homes and commercial uses wouldn't fit with the neighborhood. They also expressed concerns with an increase in traffic, which already is bad, several said. Some said their homes' property value could decrease and excess runoff from the site could negatively affect the subdivision's pond.

Duncan Robinson said the neighborhood would welcome more homes similar to the ones in the subdivision.

"This is a great idea, it's just not a good spot, it's not a good fit," he said.

Council members Sonia Gutierrez, Sarah Marsh, Matthew Petty, Sloan Scroggin and Kyle Smith voted to support the project. Mark Kinion, Sarah Bunch and Teresa Turk voted to appeal the Planning Commission's decision. Scroggin and Bunch are the representatives for that part of town.

Scroggin said leaving the land under the current zoning for single-family homes up to four units an acre would allow more units to be built than the 10 proposed. Approving the permit also subjects the project to the city's drainage standards, he said.

The city can't legally regulate the size and design of homes because of state law enacted last year, Scroggin said.

"We need more houses. These are appropriately sized," he said. "I know the neighbors want houses that are very similar to theirs in size and style, but I mean, we can't dictate either of those."

In other business, the council approved a plan for a 321-unit apartment complex south of Mud Creek, between Sain Street and Vantage Drive. The city is working on connecting Sain Street and Vantage Drive as part of a bond project approved by voters last year.

The plan also includes 5 acres for a park and about 6 acres for tree preservation and a possible trail. The Planning Commission gave a recommendation of approval for the apartment side but rejected the park and tree preservation portions of the project last month after three hours of discussion. Commissioners expressed concerns with the park area having no buildings around it, providing "eyes" for safety.

Park Planning Superintendent Ted Jack said the park area could serve as a nature-themed park to serve nearby neighborhoods. The parks advisory board on Monday affirmed its support for the project.

A different plan for the site went before the council and Planning Commission last year and drew wide opposition from neighbors. Council members and Mayor Lioneld Jordan asked Lindsey Management to get with the neighbors and city staff to hash out a plan everyone could agree on, which was the proposal the council saw Tuesday.

Three neighbors spoke in support of the project. The council passed the plan without discussion.

The meeting was held on Thursday instead of Tuesday because of the election. It was held online via Zoom out of safety concerns because of the covid-19 pandemic.