College Football Schedule

This week's schedule

All times Central and subject to change

Wednesday's games

MIDWEST

Buffalo 49, N. Illinois 30

Cent. Michigan 30, Ohio 27

Kent St. 27, E. Michigan 23

Miami (Ohio) 38, Ball St. 31

Toledo 38, Bowling Green 3

W. Michigan 58, Akron 13

Thursday's games

FAR WEST

Nevada 34, Utah St. 9

Wyoming (1-1) at Colorado St. (0-1), (n)

Today's games

SOUTH

Miami (5-1) at NC State (4-2), 6:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

San Jose St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (2-0), 8 p.m.

Brig. Young (7-0) at Boise St. (2-0), 8:45 p.m.

Saturday's games

EAST

Air Force (1-2) at Army (6-1), 10:30 a.m.

SMU (6-1) at Temple (1-3), 11 a.m.

Tulsa (3-1) at Navy (3-4), 11 a.m.

Boston College (4-3) at Syracuse (1-6), 1 p.m.

Massachusetts (0-1) at Marshall (5-0), 1:30 p.m.

Maryland (1-1) at Penn St. (0-2), 2:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Arkansas St. (3-4) at Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1), 11 a.m.

Liberty (6-0) at Virginia Tech (4-2), 11 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (0-7) at Georgia St. (2-3), 11 a.m.

Tulane (3-4) at East Carolina (1-4), 11 a.m.

North Carolina (4-2) at Duke (2-5), 11 a.m.

South Florida (1-5) at Memphis (3-2), 11 a.m.

Troy (4-2) at Georgia Southern (4-2), noon

North Alabama (0-2) at Southern Miss. (1-5), 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (4-3) at E. Kentucky (2-4), 2 p.m.

UNC-Charlotte (2-3) at Middle Tennessee (2-5), 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (0-4) at Mississippi St. (1-4), 2:30 p.m.

Florida (3-1) vs. Georgia (4-1) at Jacksonville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (3-4) at Florida St. (2-4), 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky (2-5) at Florida Atlantic (2-1), 5 p.m.

Texas A&M (4-1) at South Carolina (2-3), 6 p.m.

Louisville (2-5) at Virginia (2-4), 7 p.m.

South Alabama (3-3) at Coastal Carolina (6-0), 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Michigan (1-1) at Indiana (2-0), 11 a.m.

Nebraska (0-1) at Northwestern (2-0), 11 a.m.

Michigan St. (1-1) at Iowa (0-2), 11 a.m.

Minnesota (0-2) at Illinois (0-2), 2:30 p.m.

Houston (2-2) at Cincinnati (5-0), 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. (4-1) at Kansas St. (4-2), 3 p.m.

Baylor (1-3) at Iowa St. (4-2), 6 p.m.

Clemson (7-0) at Notre Dame (6-0), 6:30 p.m.

Rutgers (1-1) at Ohio St. (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

West Virginia (4-2) at Texas (4-2), 11 a.m.

Appalachian St. (4-1) at Texas State (1-7), 2 p.m.

UTSA (4-4) at Rice (1-1), 2:30 p.m.

Kansas (0-6) at Oklahoma (4-2), 2:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (2-4) at TCU (2-3), 2:30 p.m.

Angelo State University (0-1) at Abilene Christian (1-3), 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (4-3) at North Texas (2-3), 6 p.m.

Tennessee (2-3) at Arkansas (2-3), 6:30 p.m.

Fla. International (0-3) at UTEP (3-3), ccd., covid-19

FAR WEST

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 a.m.

Arizona at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Fresno St. (1-1) at UNLV (0-2), 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico (0-1) at Hawaii (1-1), 10 p.m.

Washington at California, ccd., covid-19