Count trudges on in 5 states

WASHINGTON -- With votes still being counted across the nation, President Donald Trump spoke from the White House on Thursday about the integrity of the results in his race against former Vice President Joe Biden.

It could take several more days for the vote count to conclude and a clear winner emerge.

A national moment of uncertainty remained Thursday as the nation and the world waited to learn which candidate would collect the 270 electoral votes needed to capture the presidency.

Biden's victories in Michigan and Wisconsin put him near the 270 mark, but Trump showed no sign of giving up. The contests in Georgia and Pennsylvania, along with Nevada and North Carolina, were tight with votes still being tabulated.

"This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election," said Trump of Democrats, whom he accused of corruption.

Hours earlier, Biden insisted that he was on the verge of winning the presidency, speaking briefly to reporters after attending a covid-19 briefing to declare that "each ballot must be counted."

"I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working," said Biden. "It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America."

Trump pursued legal options alleging electoral misconduct in a series of tweets and insisting that the ongoing vote count of ballots submitted before and on Election Day must cease.

Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

On Thursday, judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits there.

Trump campaign officials did secure a ruling Thursday in Pennsylvania that allowed them access to watch votes be counted in the state, as long as the observers are 6 feet away and wear masks in accordance with health guidelines during the pandemic.

Trump campaign advisers held a news conference in Nevada in which they made claims that votes from dead people and nonresidents had been cast in large numbers. Shortly after the event, Biden's narrow lead in Nevada widened.

By Thursday night, after a new batch of votes was tabulated, Biden had a lead of more than 11,000 votes in Nevada. There were still tens of thousands more votes left to be counted, including about 63,000 mail ballots and 60,000 provisional ballots in Clark County, the state's largest county and a Democratic stronghold.

The numbers could grow further, since election officials in Nevada must count any mail ballot that was postmarked by Election Day and arrives by next Tuesday.

"Our goal here in Clark County is not to count fast. We want to make sure that we're being accurate," said Joe Gloria, the county's registrar of voters, warning that final counts might not be done until this weekend. "Obviously, we are going to be very important to the entire country and that is our number one goal."

ARIZONA, GEORGIA

The Trump campaign said it was confident that the president would ultimately pull out a victory in Arizona, where votes were also still being counted, including in Maricopa County, the state's most populous area.

The AP declared Biden the winner in Arizona on election night, despite the vote count continuing. The media outlet said Thursday that it was monitoring the vote count as it proceeded.

"The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona as they come in," said Sally Buzbee, AP's executive editor. "We will follow the facts in all cases."

In Georgia, the secretary of state's office announced that as of 8:40 p.m. Thursday there were about 16,105 absentee votes remaining to be counted. Gabriel Sterling, who has overseen the implementation of Georgia's new electronic voting system, said the secretary of state's office has long said counting could take several days.

During a news conference in the state Capitol, Sterling did not offer an estimate for when he expected counties to finish tabulating their results. He said officials are working diligently, and he emphasized his confidence in the legitimacy of the process.

"I think if anybody was going to try to rig a system they might have seen something a little less close than this," Sterling said. "In this state in particular we take security very seriously. ... We're going to have a recount for president more than likely, and the people will see that the outcome will stay essentially the same."

The roughly 16,000 outstanding absentee ballots don't include provisional ballots and ballots that need to be "cured" before being scanned. Sterling also noted that ballots cast before Election Day by military voters and citizens living overseas and received by 5 p.m. today will be tallied.

LAWSUITS' CHANCES

Trump's legal challenges faced long odds. He would have to win multiple suits in multiple states in order to stop vote counts, since more than one state was undeclared.

There were no obvious grounds for the Justice Department to attempt to intervene to stop a vote count at the state level, unless the federal government could assert a violation of federal voting laws or the Constitution. The department could file a brief in support of a Trump campaign lawsuit if it believed there were federal concerns at stake.

Biden attorney Bob Bauer said the suits were legally "meritless." Their only purpose, he said "is to create an opportunity for them to message falsely about what's taking place in the electoral process."

While Trump has insisted that what he called "illegal" ballot counting stop, it was unclear exactly what that would include.

"If you count the legal votes I easily win," he said in his news conference. "If you count the illegal votes they can try to steal the election from us."

Republican leaders offered no immediate response to Trump's remarks, but a small group of lawmakers in the party denounced his comments, seeking to reassure voters that there was no reason to believe the integrity of the election had been undermined.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a frequent critic of Trump, called Trump's speech "insane" and demanded that he stop "spreading debunked misinformation."

Yet there were also Republican lawmakers who rushed to Trump's defense, siding with him that the vote counting was illegal and that Democrats were trying to cheat. "Radical Dems tried to do away with law and order and are now trying to do away with law and order at the ballot box," wrote Rep. Roger Williams of Texas.

Counting of votes received by Tuesday was continuing, but roughly 20 states allow ballots to be counted if postmarked by Nov. 3 but received in the days after. In some states that is as long as nine days, or even longer.

Some of the deadline changes were made as a result of the pandemic, but others are just routine parts of state election laws. Trump has fixated on Pennsylvania, where the Supreme Court refused to stop a court's ruling that allowed for a three-day extension.

After spending months telling Republicans not to vote by mail, Trump said it was suspicious that so many mail-in ballots were for Biden. He suggested corrupt actions were somehow helping Biden cut into Trump's lead in Pennsylvania.

"These magical sacks of ballots that keep popping up in corrupt and crooked localities that are run by partisan Democrats -- we're going to have eyes on them," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters Thursday. "And we're going to make sure they're not able to pull a fast one on the American people."

For his part, Trump for a second-straight day tweeted his displeasure from the White House.

"STOP THE FRAUD," he tweeted Thursday afternoon, providing no specifics in a comment deemed by Twitter as misleading. Hours earlier he tweeted "STOP THE COUNT."

BALLOTS IN LIMBO

If the remaining states remain extremely tight, calling the race could be further complicated because tens of thousands of ballots were caught in U.S. Postal Service processing facilities until the day after Election Day, according to new data filed in federal court.

In Pennsylvania, 6,877 ballots were processed on Wednesday. That number was 5,915 in North Carolina, 9,037 in Nevada and 1,706 in Georgia. Those votes -- which could count in some states but not others depending on local ballot deadlines -- could loom large in tightening races.

The Postal Service processed close to 150,000 ballots nationwide Wednesday, with a 94.5% on-time rate, an improvement over recent days, but still below the 97% that postal and voting experts expect of the agency.

But in the nine postal districts spanning five swing states yet to be decided -- Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia -- the ballot on-time rate was 84.6%. That means roughly 15 out of every 100 ballots in processing plants were not sorted -- or delivered -- on time.

In filing the data, Justice Department lawyers representing the Postal Service in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia cautioned that the figures were not reliable. The data does not include "first mile" and "last mile" handling steps, which could add time to delivery, and only accounts for items the agency was able to successfully identify as ballots.

The Postal Service also encouraged post offices to cull local ballots by hand and deliver them directly to vote counters, bypassing the regional facilities that account for processing scores, though the agency cannot say how widely that practice was being employed.

CALL FOR CALM

Beyond the presidency, Democrats had hoped the election would allow the party to reclaim the Senate and pad its majority in the House. But while the voting scrambled seats in the House and Senate, it ultimately left Congress much like it began -- deeply divided.

Biden and other Democrats got a bit of good news Thursday, as Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., fell below the 50% mark in his bid for reelection. If that holds once counting is completed, it would trigger a runoff in January. A second Georgia Senate race is already expected to lead to a runoff.

Democrats lost multiple Senate races Tuesday, and their chances of drawing a 50-50 split in the Senate would rest on winning both of those races.

With tension high in states that remained too close to call, weary election officials continued tallying results Thursday, at times with police protecting them from protesters as the presidency hung in the balance of final tabulations.

Biden's campaign has expressed increasing optimism that a victory is imminent, creating a website to promote the work of his transition team. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Thursday held a briefing at a theater in Wilmington, Del., with a team of health and economic advisers to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It was a visible sign of what his campaign hoped to project: Biden soberly preparing to transition into the White House. Trump, before his remarks Thursday, had not been seen in public since the early morning hours of Wednesday.

"Democracy is sometimes messy. Sometimes it requires a little patience, as well," Biden said Thursday afternoon after his briefing.

"We continue to feel very good about where things stand. And we have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners," he added. "So I ask everyone to stay calm -- all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we'll know very soon."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller, Will Weissert, Jill Colvin, Kate Brumback, Jeff Martin, Russ Bynum, Sudhin Thanawala, Jeff Amy, Ben Nadler, Brynn Anderson, Angie Wang and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press; by Matt Viser, Toluse Olorunnipa, Jacob Bogage, Tom Hamburger and Michelle Ye Hee Lee of The Washington Post; and by Jonathan Martin and Katie Glueck of The New York Times.

