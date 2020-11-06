Sections
Defendant seeks relocation of border-fund trial

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:15 a.m.

NEW YORK — A businessman charged with cheating investors in a southern border wall fundraising scam along with a former chief strategist for President Donald Trump asked a New York judge Thursday to move his trial to Colorado.

Timothy Shea, through an attorney, filed legal arguments with the Manhattan judge, citing the coronavirus and the fact that Shea was only in New York City once as a child to see a New York Yankees game among reasons why his trial should be moved.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres late Thursday directed prosecutors to state their position on the request at a status conference Monday.

An indictment alleges Shea let co-defendants, including former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, move money through a shell company he controlled to hide how donations were spent. Bannon and two other defendants allegedly promised donors no money would be diverted.

Shea and Bannon are free on bail after pleading innocent after their arrests this summer to charges that they unlawfully raised over $25 million for the “We Build The Wall” campaign. A trial is scheduled for May.

Prosecutors said thousands of investors were duped into thinking all donations would go toward the project, even though Bannon diverted over a million dollars, paying salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

Shea’s lawyer, John Meringolo, wrote that the case has few ties to New York City, while Shea allegedly carried out his crimes while living in Castle Rock, Colo., where he owns a fledgling energy drink company called Winning Energy. The company’s cans feature a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claim to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears.”

