El Dorado wakes up, runs by W. Memphis

EL DORADO -- A week after allowing 50 points in a victory over Searcy, the El Dorado defense played up to the challenge in the final week of the regular season with a dominating effort Thursday night in the Wildcats' 41-6 win over West Memphis.

The Blue Devils (2-8, 1-6 6A-East Conference) struck for a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage, but that would be it for the visitors. El Dorado (4-4, 4-1) held West Memphis to minus-29 yards and allowed no first downs in the first half.

"[West Memphis] had to have it in the back of their heads how many points we gave up last week after they scored that first touchdown," said El Dorado Coach Steven Jones. "But our guys played great defense the rest of the night."

In building a 21-6 halftime lead, the Wildcats ran off 50 offensive plays to just 17 for West Memphis.

After the Wildcats ran out of downs on the West Memphis 38, Blue Devils junior quarterback Bryson Jenkins lofted a perfect deep ball to Elijah Eulls for a 38-yard touchdown and a 6-0 West Memphis lead.

The lead lasted all of 49 seconds.

El Dorado quarterback Eli Shepherd connected with sophomore DeAndra Burns for a 38-yard touchdown pass with 10:29 to play in the first quarter and Dave Carruth's extra point gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 7-6.

Meanwhile, the El Dorado defense smothered the Blue Devils' offense.

"Hats off to defensive coordinator Trey Outlaw for a great game plan," said Jones. "Our defense was flying around and gang tackling."

El Dorado senior running back Branden Moore scored an 8-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to make it 14-6.

After Carruth had two field-goal attempts blocked, the Wildcats recovered as junior quarterback Sharmon Rester, who alternated with Shepherd behind center, scored the first of two rushing touchdowns from 31 yards out to give the hosts a comfortable halftime margin.

Shepherd, who completed 12 of 21 passes for 169 yards, and Burns hooked up for the second time of the game with 9:38 to play in the third quarter to make it 27-6.

Moore plowed through for a 2-yard touchdown, his second of the night with 4:21 left in the third quarter to make it 34-6.

Rester's second touchdown came on a 5-yard run with 1:51 to play in the third quarter.

"Last week was a wild one, and I was glad we came out fired up tonight and took care of the outcome early," Jones added.