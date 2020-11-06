FRIDAY, NOV. 6: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week’s five important things to know about the coronavirus.

• Arkansas has 117,360 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Nov. 6. State health officials also have reported 2,037 covid-19 deaths and 104,816 recoveries.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Nov. 4 warned of a potential strain on the state's hospitals as Arkansas’ count of coronavirus cases rose by 1,293 – among the highest one-day increases since the start of the pandemic. Health officials have encouraged Arkansans to get their flu shot to reduce hospitalizations in the coming months.

• Hutchinson on Nov. 3 outlined his “winter strategy” to contain the virus. His plan includes better enforcement of the Arkansas Department of Health’s rules for bars, restaurants and other businesses, and a stepped-up campaign urging residents to take precautions such as washing hands and wearing masks in public places. He plans to continue the state's contact tracing efforts, test more than 6% of its population for the virus each month and begin planning to distribute a vaccine once one is approved.

• Hutchinson said Nov. 3 that covid-19 is now the third-leading cause of death in the state, behind cancer and heart attacks but ahead of strokes, diabetes, suicide, car crashes, pneumonia and the flu.

• The number of Arkansans hospitalized for the coronavirus reached a record high Nov. 2 when 33 more patients were added to the tally, bringing that day’s total to 688.

