High school football scores and schedule

This week's schedule

All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

THURSDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

No games scheduled

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

El Dorado 41, West Memphis 6

Jonesboro 42, Marion 14

Sylvan Hills 41, Searcy 7

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

LR Christian 63, Watson Chapel 28

Maumelle 37, LR Hall 6

White Hall 42, Beebe 21

CLASS 4A

4A-4

Dardanelle at Dover, ccd., covid-19

4A-7

Joe T. Robinson 42, Benton HG 7

4A-8

Crossett 35, Star City 21

Dumas 26, Hamburg 14

Monticello 18, DeWitt 6

Warren 47, Helena-W. Helena 6

CLASS 3A

3A-2

Harding Academy 55, Salem 9

3A-3

Piggott 46, Corning 16

3A-5

Centerpoint 62, Bismarck 26

Jessieville 42, Horatio 13

CLASS 2A

2A-3

Cross County 28, Cedar Ridge 22

McCrory at Earle, ccd., covid-19

2A-5

Gurdon 56, Cutter Morning Star 24

2A-6

Des Arc 16, Clarendon 7

Hazen 54, Marvell 13

2A-7

Dierks 46, Lafayette County 0

Foreman 62, Mineral Springs 8

2A-8

Hampton 34, Parkers Chapel 22

Junction City 43, Strong 6

NONCONFERENCE

E. Poinsett County 56, Riverview 28

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Bentonville West at Bentonville

Springdale at FS Southside

Rogers at Rogers Heritage

Fayetteville at Springdale Har-Ber

7A-CENTRAL

Conway at Bryant

LR Southwest at FS Northside

LR Catholic at LR Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Greenwood at Lake Hamilton

Mountain Home at LR Parkview

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Benton at Van Buren

6A-EAST

Pine Bluff at Sheridan

CLASS 5A

5A-WEST

Farmington at Alma

Morrilton at Clarksville

Vilonia at Greenbrier

Harrison at Pea Ridge

5A-EAST

Valley View at Batesville

Brookland at Forrest City

Greene Co. Tech at Paragould

Wynne at Nettleton, ccd., covid-19

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs at HS Lakeside

Hope at Magnolia

De Queen at Texarkana

OPEN Camden Fairview

5A-CENTRAL

Jacksonville at Pulaski Academy, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Green Forest at Berryville

Prairie Grove at Elkins

Gentry at Gravette

Shiloh Christian at Huntsville

4A-2

Stuttgart at Cent. Ark. Christian

Mills at Heber Springs

Clinton at Lonoke

Bald Knob at SS Batesville

4A-3

Rivercrest at Blytheville

Pocahontas at Highland

Cave City at Trumann

Jonesboro WS at Gosnell, ccd., covid-19

4A-4

Lamar at Mena

Waldron at Ozark

OPEN Pottsville

4A-7

Fountain Lake at Ashdown

Nashville at Bauxite

Arkadelphia at Malvern

4A-8

No games scheduled

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Lincoln at Cedarville

West Fork at Greenland

Charleston at Lavaca

Hackett at Mansfield

3A-2

Melbourne at Mountain View

OPEN Newport

3A-3

Osceola at Manila

Harrisburg at Palestine-Wheatley

Hoxie at Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Two Rivers at Baptist Prep

Perryville at Booneville

Paris at Danville

Atkins at Mayflower

3A-5

Prescott at Glen Rose

Fouke at Genoa Central, ccd., covid-19

3A-6

Barton at Camden Harmony Grove

Rison at Drew Central

PB Dollarway at Lake Village

Smackover at McGehee

CLASS 2A

2A-3

No games scheduled

OPEN Marked Tree

2A-4

Bigelow at Conway Christian

Quitman at Hector

Johnson Co. WS at Magazine

Yellville-Summit at Mountainburg

2A-5

Magnet Cove at Poyen

2A-6

England at Carlisle

2A-7

No games scheduled

OPEN Murfreesboro

2A-8

Fordyce at Bearden