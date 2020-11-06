High school football scores and schedule

This week's schedule
All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
THURSDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
No games scheduled
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
El Dorado 41, West Memphis 6
Jonesboro 42, Marion 14
Sylvan Hills 41, Searcy 7
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
LR Christian 63, Watson Chapel 28
Maumelle 37, LR Hall 6
White Hall 42, Beebe 21
CLASS 4A
4A-4
Dardanelle at Dover, ccd., covid-19
4A-7
Joe T. Robinson 42, Benton HG 7
4A-8
Crossett 35, Star City 21
Dumas 26, Hamburg 14
Monticello 18, DeWitt 6
Warren 47, Helena-W. Helena 6
CLASS 3A
3A-2
Harding Academy 55, Salem 9
3A-3
Piggott 46, Corning 16
3A-5
Centerpoint 62, Bismarck 26
Jessieville 42, Horatio 13
CLASS 2A
2A-3
Cross County 28, Cedar Ridge 22
McCrory at Earle, ccd., covid-19
2A-5
Gurdon 56, Cutter Morning Star 24
2A-6
Des Arc 16, Clarendon 7
Hazen 54, Marvell 13
2A-7
Dierks 46, Lafayette County 0
Foreman 62, Mineral Springs 8
2A-8
Hampton 34, Parkers Chapel 22
Junction City 43, Strong 6
NONCONFERENCE
E. Poinsett County 56, Riverview 28
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Bentonville West at Bentonville
Springdale at FS Southside
Rogers at Rogers Heritage
Fayetteville at Springdale Har-Ber
7A-CENTRAL
Conway at Bryant
LR Southwest at FS Northside
LR Catholic at LR Central
Cabot at North Little Rock
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Greenwood at Lake Hamilton
Mountain Home at LR Parkview
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Benton at Van Buren
6A-EAST
Pine Bluff at Sheridan
CLASS 5A
5A-WEST
Farmington at Alma
Morrilton at Clarksville
Vilonia at Greenbrier
Harrison at Pea Ridge
5A-EAST
Valley View at Batesville
Brookland at Forrest City
Greene Co. Tech at Paragould
Wynne at Nettleton, ccd., covid-19
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs at HS Lakeside
Hope at Magnolia
De Queen at Texarkana
OPEN Camden Fairview
5A-CENTRAL
Jacksonville at Pulaski Academy, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Green Forest at Berryville
Prairie Grove at Elkins
Gentry at Gravette
Shiloh Christian at Huntsville
4A-2
Stuttgart at Cent. Ark. Christian
Mills at Heber Springs
Clinton at Lonoke
Bald Knob at SS Batesville
4A-3
Rivercrest at Blytheville
Pocahontas at Highland
Cave City at Trumann
Jonesboro WS at Gosnell, ccd., covid-19
4A-4
Lamar at Mena
Waldron at Ozark
OPEN Pottsville
4A-7
Fountain Lake at Ashdown
Nashville at Bauxite
Arkadelphia at Malvern
4A-8
No games scheduled
CLASS 3A
3A-1
Lincoln at Cedarville
West Fork at Greenland
Charleston at Lavaca
Hackett at Mansfield
3A-2
Melbourne at Mountain View
OPEN Newport
3A-3
Osceola at Manila
Harrisburg at Palestine-Wheatley
Hoxie at Walnut Ridge
3A-4
Two Rivers at Baptist Prep
Perryville at Booneville
Paris at Danville
Atkins at Mayflower
3A-5
Prescott at Glen Rose
Fouke at Genoa Central, ccd., covid-19
3A-6
Barton at Camden Harmony Grove
Rison at Drew Central
PB Dollarway at Lake Village
Smackover at McGehee
CLASS 2A
2A-3
No games scheduled
OPEN Marked Tree
2A-4
Bigelow at Conway Christian
Quitman at Hector
Johnson Co. WS at Magazine
Yellville-Summit at Mountainburg
2A-5
Magnet Cove at Poyen
2A-6
England at Carlisle
2A-7
No games scheduled
OPEN Murfreesboro
2A-8
Fordyce at Bearden