Hurricane linebacker racking up the tackles

Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, an University of Arkansas commitment, continued his strong senior season play with a season-high 18 tackles in last week's game against Sylvan Hills.

Avant, 6-3, 212 pounds, had 84 tackles, 4 sacks and 2 tackles for loss going into Thursday's game against Marion. He recorded 83 tackles, 12 tackles and 3 quarterback hurries as a junior at Forrest City.

An ESPN 3-star prospect, Avant has impressed Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman with his play this season.

"The thing that impressed me about Marco's play week-in and week-out is his adaptation to the differing styles of offenses we face," Coleman said. "To go from a Shotgun offense to a Flexbone is an adjustment. He makes the changes necessary to perform at a high level each week. That shows his mental preparation and why he will do well on the Hill."

He chose Arkansas over Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas State, Houston, Tulane and others in April.

Future Razorbacks receiver Jaedon Wilson was about as efficient as he could be last week when he scored two touchdowns on three catches.

Wilson, 6-3, 173 pounds, of DeSoto, Texas, had touchdown receptions of 32 and 15 yards in the first quarter of the Eagles' 42-0 victory over Lake Ridge. He finished the game with 52 receiving yards.

The ESPN 3-star recruit has 14 catches for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns for the 4-0 Eagles who have beaten their opponents by an average score of 46 to 9.

Wilson, who pledged to the Hogs over Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, California, Oregon State, Louisville, UCLA, Indiana and others in May, is emerging out of the shadow of his brother Dontre Wilson.

His brother was a standout at DeSoto and signed with Ohio State in 2013.

"I'm very proud of J," DeSoto Coach Claude Mathis said. "He is finally getting out the shadow of his brother. He has become a great leader and playmaker for us. Teams have started to double team him now but he communicates very well with us about coverages. If you are playing him 1-on-1, he will win that battle. Great route runner. Very proud of him this year and he will continue to be big part of our offense. He is the real deal."