• Mike Hickman, a high school dean in Belleview, Fla., was fired for violating district substance-abuse policies after testing positive for marijuana even though it had been prescribed to treat post-traumatic stress disorder that he incurred in the Marines.

• Mauree Turner, a 27-year-old Black Muslim who wears a hijab and identifies as nonbinary, and had recruited other Oklahoma City activists to run for state office, won a seat in the Oklahoma Legislature‚ becoming the country's first openly nonbinary state lawmaker.

• Nestor Alonso, 35, who won reelection to Puerto Rico's legislative assembly, was arrested on nine charges, including theft, receiving kickbacks and fraud after prosecutors say he inflated an employee's salary in return for a share of the extra pay.

• Pavel Krisevich, a Russian activist, was detained by police after mimicking Christ's crucifixion by posing half-naked on a wooden cross near the Moscow headquarters of the Federal Security Service, the country's top national security agency.

• Bobby Joe Claybrook, 39, of Dyersburg, Tenn., accused of wounding two members of a fugitive task force before surrendering to police in Jackson, was charged with using a firearm to assault a federal officer, prosecutors said.

• Kristal Martin, 22, a Missouri woman charged with being one of five people involved in a 2018 plan to steal drugs and money from a Bellevue, Neb., man that ended with the victim being stabbed to death, was convicted of being an accessory to the crime, prosecutors said.

• Irinej, the 90-year-old patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, days after leading prayers at a public funeral for Bishop Amfilohije, the head of the church in Montenegro, who died after contracting the virus.

• Adam Kosnitzy, a Miami high school principal, said the name of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed 17-year-old whose fatal shooting in 2012 sparked a social-justice movement, "will continue forever" after a section of road leading to the school was renamed in Martin's honor.

• Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, said the tribal government will buy the ranch in Oolagah, Okla., where humorist and writer Will Rogers was born, from the Oklahoma Historical Society and immediately make needed repairs and restorations.