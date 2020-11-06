Irish should handle Lawrence-less Tigers

All four of the SEC games Saturday are interesting for different reasons.

Alabama and five other teams are idle, so the ACC will naturally get the major attention with No. 1 Clemson traveling to No. 4 Notre Dame. The Tigers will be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence who is rated the No. 1 player at his position in the country.

He is quarantined because of covid-19.

So this is a bonus pick based on Lawrence being out, and so far the Fighting Irish have been impressive, especially on defense. Notre Dame 35-24

In Thursday's column, your scribe got a little ahead of himself and wrote Arkansas had already lost to No. 2 Alabama. Obviously that hasn't happened and won't.

By the time the final regular-season game rolls around on Dec. 5 the Crimson Tide will most likely be No. 1.

Managed to go 5-2 last week, bringing the season total to 23-15.

Here are this week's predictions.

Tennessee at Arkansas

The Vols are favored by 2 points which makes sense this season with no homefield advantage, except at Texas A&M which it appears doesn't count the cadets, students, band or suite holders in its official attendance.

This game could have bowl eligibility ramifications. Tennessee has struggled a little with its passing game, while the Razorbacks have been much better in its defensive secondary than expected.

The Vols do like to run the ball, and stopping the run has not been a strength of the Hogs who rank No. 12 in the SEC by allowing 178.2 yards per game.

Arkansas showed some great improvement in its run attack last week, thanks in large part to Rakeem Boyd returning at full speed. Quarterback Feleipe Franks used his legs more, too, and between him and Boyd gave the Hogs some much needed balance. Arkansas 28-24

Arkansas State

at Louisiana-Lafayette

It is statement time for the Red Wolves who have lost two consecutive games by at least 28 points. The Ragin' Cajuns are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Sun Belt and atop the West standings. Their only loss was to Coastal Carolina, a bear of a team this season, 30-27. This figures to be a high-scoring game as both teams' defenses could stand to be a lot better. Louisiana-Lafayette 42-38

Florida vs. Georgia

Because of tradition, Georgia opted to keep this game in Jacksonville Fla., which costs the Bulldogs some money. This one looks to be for the SEC East championship and the chance to get beaten by the Crimson Tide. Each team has a loss, Georgia to Bama and the Gators to A&M in front of a big crowd. The Gators' offense is fairly balanced but more successful through the air. The Bulldogs' strength is their defense against anything opponents not named Alabama can throw at them. Georgia 27-21

Vanderbilt

at Mississippi State

This may be the Commodores' last chance for a victory this season. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 44-34 win over LSU, but in the four games since, have scored a total of 30 points. Vanderbilt, though, has scored only 47 points in its four losses and given up 153, so maybe its last chance for a win is still a long shot. This game somehow gets showcased on ESPN, while Tennessee-Arkansas is on the SEC Network. Mississippi State 3-0

Texas A&M

at South Carolina

This is not a season of great defenses in the SEC with the exception of Georgia. Half the teams in the SEC have given up more points than they have scored. This could be a shootout, as the Aggies have scored 152 points this season and given up 147, while the Gamecocks have scored 146 and given up 150. Texas A&M 49-38