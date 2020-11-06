Judge evaluates Japanese justice

A federal judge in Boston has further delayed the extradition of the two Americans accused of engineering Carlos Ghosn’s escape from prosecution in Japan.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said at a hearing Thursday that she needed more time to review claims by Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, that Japanese authorities would subject them to torture.

Talwani asked federal prosecutors to produce a declaration from the U.S. State Department confirming it complied with legal obligations under an anti-torture statute when it authorized the Taylors’ extradition late last month.

The judge said she will almost certainly reject the Taylors’ last-ditch request to block the extradition once she receives the State Department certification. That would likely trigger an appeal to a higher court.

Last week, Talwani initially delayed after the Taylors’ lawyers expressed fear the U.S. could be preparing to hand the pair over to the Japanese authorities within hours of its decision to authorize extradition. Prosecutors later said the U.S. never planned to act so quickly. But in court papers, they asked Talwani to move promptly, noting that the Japanese government has made travel arrangements to retrieve the Taylors in “the coming days.”

Thursday’s hearing centered on the type of treatment the Taylors would face if the U.S. sends them to Japan to face prosecution. Lawyers for the Taylors argued that extradition would violate U.S. law and State Department regulations, citing reports by media outlets and human-rights groups including Amnesty International documenting conditions in Japanese prisons.

Those claims mark a shift in tone and strategy for the Taylors, who have argued for months that their alleged role in Ghosn’s escape doesn’t actually constitute a crime in Japan.