Justices of the peace work to finalize Benton County budget

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's justices of the peace on Thursday night worked to finalize the 2021 budget.

The budget discussion came at the end of the Finance Committee meeting after the justices of the peace went over the county financials and heard monthly reports that included pay analysis, fuel analysis, sales-tax revenue, jail collections and a covid-19 expense report.

The county is looking at a total budget (general and road) of just under $60 million for 2021. The county has $12.6 million in reserve. Projections show the county with a surplus of $1.2 million. In the budget is 3% merit raises for employees with an overall cap of 5%, according to documents.

The budget now moves to the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday night.

The Budget Committee heard budget presentations from various departments last month.

The prosecutor, public defender, circuit judges, health department, coroner and juvenile probation made presentations on Oct. 15.

The proposed budget for the Prosecutor's Office is $2.3 million. The proposed budget for the Public Defender's Office is a little over $1 million, according to documents.

Proposed budgets for the county's circuit judges offices was a combined $1.3 million, according to county documents. New Circuit Judge Christine Horwart, who was elected in March, will take office Jan. 1. The Arkansas Legislature added the judgeship to assist with an increasing caseload.

The state pays the circuit judges' salaries and salaries for their trial court assistants and court reporters.

Other budget requests presented Oct. 15 were the county health department ($66,885), coroner ($408,509) and juvenile probation ($1.1 million), according to documents.

The Budget Committee on Oct. 12 heard budget requests from the Sheriff's Office ($12.4 million), jail ($11.4 million) circuit clerk ($2.7 million), county clerk ($1.3 million), treasurer ($423,576) and assessor ($6.7 million).

Budget talks started Oct. 8 with the county judge's departments. County Judge Barry Moehring is responsible for 10 departments including the Road Department. The total proposed budget for those departments is $26.5 million, according to documents. A $13.4 million budget is proposed for the Road Department. The collector's office ($2.4 million) budget also was looked at the Oct. 8 meeting.

Proposed personnel changes for 2021 include adding 14 positions including six at the jail and six at Central Communications, according to documents.

The justices of the peace on Thursday night also approved collection of 2020 taxes in 2021 for the county, each city, school district and special tax unit. The item will move to the Quorum Court for approval.