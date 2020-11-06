Legislators to earmark U.S. virus cash

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers returned to work Thursday to debate spending more than $1.1 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol to give his administration the authority to spend the federal funding.

About $752 million is general coronavirus relief funding that needs to be spent by the end of the year, according to budget documents provided by the state House. The money can't be spent without lawmakers' approval.

The money at stake also includes a $135 million federal grant for testing, contact tracing, lab equipment and data collection.

Another roughly $97 million in federal funding is available for child support, and close to $76 million could be spent on additional school meals.

Parson also asked lawmakers to set aside some state taxpayer dollars, including $10 million to help continue funding the Missouri National Guard's work conducting covid-19 testing.

In total, Parson is asking lawmakers to budget another more than $1.2 billion.

House lawmakers are scheduled to debate Parson's proposal Monday.

Court orders Russian mother released

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. -- A federal appeals court ordered the immediate release of a Russian mother whose case garnered international attention after she was convicted of kidnapping for moving her children from the U.S. to Russia amid a divorce.

Bogdana Alexandrovna Osipova, who is referred to by her married name of Mobley in court documents, was convicted in Kansas last year of one count of international parental kidnapping and two counts of attempting to extort money.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the two extortion convictions in August but upheld the conviction for parental kidnapping, sending the case back to U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren for resentencing.

Osipova, who has been imprisoned since her 2017 arrest, sought her release because she had already served the maximum three-year prison sentence allowed on the remaining count.

Osipova, who has dual Russian and U.S. citizenship, left Wichita, Kan., in 2014 with one child from her first marriage and another child from a second marriage to Brian Mobley, an Air Force recruiter. She gave birth to a third child soon after returning to Russia.

The Kansas judge awarded sole custody to her ex-husband because she had left the U.S. without court approval or Mobley's knowledge. A Russian court awarded custody to Osipova.

Osipova was arrested in 2017 after returning to the U.S. without her children to change child support arrangements. Russia demanded last year that Osipova be released, while U.S. Rep. Ron Estes called on Russia to reunite the Kansas father with his children.

Ex-official says innocent in drug case

NEW YORK -- Former Mexican defense secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos has pleaded innocent to U.S. drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Cienfuegos, who led Mexico's army for six years under ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto, made a remote appearance Thursday in federal court in New York City. A judge ordered him held without bail until his next court appearance on Nov. 18.

The defendant had been taken to the city Wednesday after being held in California following his arrest last month at Los Angeles International Airport.

Now that Cienfuegos is in New York, "we will consider all appropriate legal applications including those related to bail and discovery," his lawyers said in a statement.

Cienfuegos, 72, served from 2012-18 as secretary of defense under Pena Nieto. He is the highest-ranking former Cabinet official arrested since the top Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna was arrested in Texas in 2019.

Political online threats lead to arrest

MIAMI -- Police in Florida have arrested a 61-year-old man who they said made online threats to kill supporters of President Donald Trump, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state's U.S. senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

Richard Szala was arrested early Wednesday after police received information that Szala was leaving YouTube comments threatening to shoot and kill Trump supporters as well as his neighbor, Clearwater police said.

When Szala was taken into custody, he confessed to making the online threats but told investigators that he didn't mean it and that he was just frustrated with the Republican Party, Walek said.

Szala, who is registered to vote as a Democrat, was arrested and charged with making a false report for threatening to use a gun in a violent manner. He was released later Wednesday on $10,000 bond.