The title, it turns out, carries a lot of ambiguity: There become a great many males from which to move on, and the film keeps adding to its list as it goes. It is but one element of writer/director Thomas Bezucha's confounding '60s-era Great Plains drama "Let Him Go" that you have to keep reassessing as its story unspools.

A good majority of the film plays like an early Richard Ford short story -- with believably hard-luck people, having to deal with a thoroughly miserable scenario and accepting their fate -- only to turn away from its hard-established realism at the very end, to produce a fiery action climax that's as morally dubious as it is predictable. The question it leaves us to determine is just how much we're meant to feel justice has been served by the end.

We begin on a small ranch in Montana, where retired lawman George Blackledge (Kevin Costner), and his hard-charging wife, Margaret (Diane Lane), live with their grown son, James (Ryan Bruce), his wife, Lorna (Kayli Carter), and their baby son, Jimmy (Otto Hornung). After a tragedy befalls James, Lorna eventually picks up the pieces after a few years of living with George and Margaret alone, and gets remarried to Donnie Weboy (Will Britain), a swarthy sort of man, prone to open abuse for both wife and adopted son, which Margaret witnesses first-hand, to her horror.

When Donnie forces Lorna to join with the rest of his family somewhere in North Dakota in the middle of the night, Margaret induces her husband to go with her on an ill-advised rescue mission to convince Lorna to either come with them or give Jimmy to them outright so that they can raise him themselves.

En route, on the outskirts of the North Dakota town where they've tracked the Weboys, they meet "Peter" Dragswolf (Booboo Stewart), a kindly American Indian young man, living out on his own after running away from forced Indian School attendance, where he was roundly abused. He advises them against running afoul of the notoriously vicious family (and serves as a soon-to-come plot placeholder for later), which they naturally ignore.

Meeting up at last with the Weboy clan, at their family compound out in the wilds, George and Margaret make the acquaintance of despot matriarch Blanche (Lesley Manville, at full throttle), and the rest of her crew of brutish sons, including Bill (Jeffery Donovan), the eldest, who takes an unwelcome shine to Margaret. When Blanche makes it clear she has absolutely no intention of letting Jimmy go with them, an inflamed Margaret keeps relentlessly pushing at the Weboy's (absolutely legitimate, legally speaking) custody until things get bloody before they go full cataclysmic.

Bezucha peppers the film with the usual sorts of pointed details that generally inform us of how the ending might go -- Margaret was a brilliant horse rider in her own right; George, a taciturn man with a history of success tracking down criminals, proves himself steely and capable of violence when called upon; the aforementioned Peter, who instantly bonds with Margaret after she takes a motherly concern for him--only to play at subverting them as a means of throwing us off the track. At one point, before the film takes its unfortunate turn toward spectacle, it appears to be a movie (rather like Clint Eastwood's resounding anti-western Unforgiven) set to confound our expectations for proper retribution toward the awful Weboys, in favor of an exploration instead of the limits of love in the face of aging abilities, and waning power.

As it stands, the film remains mostly ambivalent toward Margaret's schemes. We see, near the beginning, the ways she dominates poor Lorna, as Jimmy's true caretaker, constantly getting in the way of her daughter-in-law's attempts at taking care of the boy on her own. We also witness the manipulative way with which Margaret relates to her husband, more or less forcing his hand to accompany her on this lost cause of a quest (and raising the stakes by bringing along his service revolver).

In fact, their relationship dynamic -- Margaret calling the shots ("I don't know when the time is to call it quits," she acknowledges), tight-lipped George (who doesn't even cry when he finds his dead son), hanging around on the periphery of his wife's narrative drive, acquiescing to her every bad idea with a peculiar sort of helplessness -- becomes the central conceit of the film. You get the sense that Bezucha, adapting the novel by Larry Watson, wanted to keep the essence of Watson's tight prose intact, but loses his grip on it in the fiery climax that suddenly turns Hollywood enough to reject its hitherto more restrained aspects, in order to give everyone their proper dramatic due.

It's a shame, indeed, as it wastes a good deal of the fine performances -- yes, even from Costner, though it must be pointed out that the strength of his work relies on him not saying much, and the strict avoidance of emoting -- and the articulate character work of Margaret and George's relationship, as tricky as it may have been.

Still, any such film that uses as its main drive the conflict between two overbearing matriarchs is clearly working from a different sort of palette than the standard such drama. Between Blanche, domineering, malevolent, raising her sons to be in total adherence to her edicts; and Margaret, similarly single-minded to the exclusion of good sense, and notably oblivious toward the wreckage in the wake of her determinations, one can feel a good deal of sympathy for almost everyone caught under them, especially for Lorna, the one figure stuck under both of their tyrannical rules. By the end of the film, when it has become clear which side the young mother will take, we can only hope for the best, with her once again stuck being driven in a car with her son, heading in yet another new direction, and little chance to change course.