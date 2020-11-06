LR Christian shifts into overdrive

Little Rock Christian Academy outside linebacker Caden Solano (center) tackles Watson Chapel tight end Tekhi Urquhart (left) during the second quarter Thursday in Little Rock. The Warriors won 63-28. More photos at arkansasonline.com/116watsonlrchristian/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Little Rock Christian used a total of seven plays on three drives to turn a one-score game into a blowout.

Three touchdowns in a little over two minutes started the Warriors' third-quarter run to a 63-28 victory over Watson Chapel at Warrior Field in Little Rock on Thursday night.

"We had some short fields, and the guys did a great job of moving the ball," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said.

With 12 seconds left in the first half, Watson Chapel sophomore Jabrae Shaw threw a 41-yard pass caught in the end zone by senior Damarione Woodson to pull within 28-21 at halftime.

LR Christian (6-2, 4-1 5A-Central) answered on the third play of the third quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run by junior Brian Gittens to take a 35-21 lead.

"They're a very good football team," Watson Chapel Coach Jared Dutton said. "We didn't stop them all night, and any time you do that, you're not going to win."

Watson Chapel's next drive also took three plays, the final a 76-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Trenton Rogers to Shaw.

Shaw rushed 20 times for 108 yards and 1 touchdown, completed 6 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, and caught the one touchdown pass from Rogers.

"You can play him anywhere, and he's going to excel at it," Dutton said.

Next up, Christian took two plays on a drive completed by senior quarterback Colin Cooper's 64-yard touchdown run to take 42-28 lead with 9:44 left in the third quarter.

A successful onside kick was followed by a touchdown on one play, a 42-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to senior receiver Corey Platt.

"Really, the game-changer, I thought, was the onside kick," Cohu said.

Junior Jayvean Dyer-Jones scored on an 18-yard fourth-quarter run to put Christian's lead at 56-28. A 43-yard touchdown run by junior Brian Gittens completed the rout with 7:13 left.

"Offensively, we really took over," Cohu said.

Dyer-Jones rushed 14 times for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns.

LR Christian scored on its first possession with Cooper's 10-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Andrew Wadsworth.

Watson Chapel (5-4, 3-4) took the lead on Shaw's 16-yard run. A two-point conversion gave Watson Chapel an 8-7 lead with 4:02 left in the first quarter.

A 26-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins on its following possession gave Christian a 10-8 lead.

Hankins' 44-yard field goal early in the second quarter put Christian's lead at 13-8.

Watson Chapel responded with an 80-yard 11-play drive completed by junior running back Durran Cain's 2-yard touchdown run to take a 14-13 lead with 6:59 left in the second quarter.

LR Christian scored on its next two possessions, on a 15-yard run by Dyer-Jones followed by a 5-yard run by junior Titus Colquitt, to lead 28-14.