LR Christian shifts into overdrive

Little Rock Christian used a total of seven plays on three drives to turn a one-score game into a blowout.
Three touchdowns in a little over two minutes started the Warriors' third-quarter run to a 63-28 victory over Watson Chapel at Warrior Field in Little Rock on Thursday night.
"We had some short fields, and the guys did a great job of moving the ball," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said.
With 12 seconds left in the first half, Watson Chapel sophomore Jabrae Shaw threw a 41-yard pass caught in the end zone by senior Damarione Woodson to pull within 28-21 at halftime.
LR Christian (6-2, 4-1 5A-Central) answered on the third play of the third quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run by junior Brian Gittens to take a 35-21 lead.
"They're a very good football team," Watson Chapel Coach Jared Dutton said. "We didn't stop them all night, and any time you do that, you're not going to win."Gallery: HS football - Watson Chapel @ Little Rock Christian
Watson Chapel's next drive also took three plays, the final a 76-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Trenton Rogers to Shaw.
Shaw rushed 20 times for 108 yards and 1 touchdown, completed 6 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, and caught the one touchdown pass from Rogers.
"You can play him anywhere, and he's going to excel at it," Dutton said.
Next up, Christian took two plays on a drive completed by senior quarterback Colin Cooper's 64-yard touchdown run to take 42-28 lead with 9:44 left in the third quarter.
A successful onside kick was followed by a touchdown on one play, a 42-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to senior receiver Corey Platt.
"Really, the game-changer, I thought, was the onside kick," Cohu said.
Junior Jayvean Dyer-Jones scored on an 18-yard fourth-quarter run to put Christian's lead at 56-28. A 43-yard touchdown run by junior Brian Gittens completed the rout with 7:13 left.
"Offensively, we really took over," Cohu said.
Dyer-Jones rushed 14 times for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns.
LR Christian scored on its first possession with Cooper's 10-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Andrew Wadsworth.
Watson Chapel (5-4, 3-4) took the lead on Shaw's 16-yard run. A two-point conversion gave Watson Chapel an 8-7 lead with 4:02 left in the first quarter.
A 26-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins on its following possession gave Christian a 10-8 lead.
Hankins' 44-yard field goal early in the second quarter put Christian's lead at 13-8.
Watson Chapel responded with an 80-yard 11-play drive completed by junior running back Durran Cain's 2-yard touchdown run to take a 14-13 lead with 6:59 left in the second quarter.
LR Christian scored on its next two possessions, on a 15-yard run by Dyer-Jones followed by a 5-yard run by junior Titus Colquitt, to lead 28-14.