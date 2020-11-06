Maumelle retains its late momentum

Maumelle defeated Little Rock Hall 37-6 Thursday night at Scott Field, a victory that propels the Hornets into the Class 5A playoffs with a good bit of momentum.

Hall (2-8, 2-5 5A Central), meanwhile, made it to the finish line under first-year Coach Jim Withrow with 18 players in uniform but earned a gold star for perfect attendance in a high school season decimated by covid-19 cancellations.

"I'm going to tell you something," Withrow said. "This is a different program than it was back in March. I credit our kids with hanging with it."

The Hornets (5-2 overall, 3-1) are one of the teams that have been hard hit by covid, but they have won three consecutive on the field after losing the opportunity to play three consecutive weeks in October.

"Our guys have hung together," Coach Kirk Horton said. "They never let each other get down, even when we faced adversity. That's always been the knock on Maumelle, that we can't handle adversity. I'll tell you right now, this team is different than that. We handle adversity, whatever is thrown our way, we get behind each other, and we get things done."

Maumelle, which will likely be the No. 4 seed and host a playoff game next week, didn't face too much adversity against Hall, taking advantage of three Warriors turnovers to lead 35-0 at halftime.

Horton got to play three quarterbacks after starter Jonathan Reyes threw touchdown passes of 17, 35 and 29 yards in the first half.

The Hornets also scored on a 2-yard run by senior William Shaddock, a 5-5, 120-pound wide receiver, who was mobbed by his teammates after his first-quarter touchdown.

Maumelle's final touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Houston Motes with 1:30 to go before halftime.

Hall, which will opt out of the playoffs, is one of the few teams in Central Arkansas to play all 10 games on its schedule.

Withrow, who spent the previous after 20 seasons at Sylvan Hills and Mills, said he believes the Warriors are headed in the right direction.

"It's going to be a process," Withrow said. "I'm just extremely proud of our guys."

Horton said Hall deserves credit for finishing the season without missing a game.

"That's a big credit to Coach Withrow," Horton said. "He did a good job keeping his team together. Those boys really fought hard for him."

Horton said the Hornets have fought hard as well, never knowing for sure if they were going to continue the season after the three-week October vacation caused by covid.

"We've been situations where we've had our backs against the wall all year," Horton said. "The speech was really simple. This could be our last game."

Now, it looks as though the Hornets will keep playing, for at least one more week, maybe longer.

"We've got a lot of good pieces, and we're battle tested," Horton said. "We've played some really good teams this year. I don't think anybody that we would go up against is going to be something we haven't seen. I feel like against anybody we can hold our own."