Meth nets Springdale man federal time

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for selling methamphetamine.

Robert Don Henderson, 35, was sentenced to 188 months, or more than 15 years, followed by four years of supervised release for aiding and abetting in the possession with intent to distribute meth.

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department tried to stop a vehicle driven by Henderson on Sept. 23, 2019, according to court records. Henderson failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. Henderson lost control of the vehicle, crashed through a fence, then jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, according to court documents.

Officers caught Henderson. Police found two guns on Henderson and more in the car. Investigators found about one-half pound of meth in a jacket inside the vehicle.

A federal grand jury indicted Henderson in March. He pleaded guilty in July.