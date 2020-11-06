MLB calendar
Monday Rookies of the Year announced.
Tuesday Managers of the Year announced.
Wednesday Cy Young Awards announced.
Wednesday Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.
Nov. 12 Most Valuable Players announced.
Dec. 2 Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. 7-10 Winter meetings, Dallas.
Jan. 15 International amateur signing period opens.
Feb. 1-19 Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.
