James Corden may not be allowed in a theater these days but there’s still a way to laugh with him onstage. Lea Salonga isn’t permitted to sing to a crowd right now but there’s still a way to hear her magnificent voice. Both Tony-winning artists are having career milestones revisited on TVs and mobile devices as part of Great Performance’s fourth annual “Broadway’s Best” lineup on PBS for November — Corden’s deliriously funny play “One Man, Two Guvnors” and Salonga’s 2019 concert in Australia. “One Man, Two Guvnors,” which airs today, is a slapstick farce about a simpleminded guy who juggles errands for two underworld bosses in an English seaside town in the 1960s. There’s ribald humor, pratfalls, eating inappropriate things and slamming doors. The version of Corden’s play that PBS viewers will see comes from a National Theatre show and is a little longer than the one that landed on Broadway. Corden calls it “a real romp.” “It’s like a poker game. My character comes on and says, ‘I’m going to have a great time.’ And the audience go, ‘Well, we see your great time and we will raise you a great time.’ And I go, ‘You think you’re having a great time? You wait until the end of Act One,’” Corden said. “I’m excited for an audience to see it again.” In addition to Salonga and Corden, the “Broadway’s Best” lineup every Friday in November includes the first documentary on the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” and a capture of the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn.”

Eve, a host on daytime’s “The Talk” for four seasons, said she’s leaving in December to put her personal life first. The actor and singer said on Monday’s show that she wants to focus on expanding her family. She’s been appearing on CBS’ “The Talk” from London, where her husband lives, since the current season began in September. “It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” Eve said, and the further uncertainty of travel because of a new U.K. coronavirus lockdown led to what she called “one of the hardest decisions in the world.” “I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person,” she said of her stint on the show. The door is open to her returning as a guest co-host or guest, CBS said. Program hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood wished her well. A replacement hasn’t been announced. Eve joined “The Talk” after the departure of Aisha Tyler. In more host musical chairs, Marie Osmond said in September that she was exiting after a single season.