North Little Rock man arrested in double homicide, police say; 2nd suspect sought

A North Little Rock man is facing capital murder charges in the killing of his brother and another man, whose bodies were found in a vehicle in April, police said Friday.

Investigators arrested Brian Allen, 42, on Thursday and booked him into the Pulaski County jail on two counts of capital murder, possession of firearms by a felon and tampering with physical evidence, according to North Little Rock police spokesman officer Joe Green.

On April 21, Little Rock officers investigating a suspicious Ford Explorer parked behind 3304 Broadway St. discovered the bodies of Derrick Allen, 40, and Darrell Momphrey, 57, authorities said. Investigators determined the homicides occurred on 2905 E. Broadway St. in North Little Rock, and the investigation was transferred to North Little Rock police.

Investigators on Friday were also searching for Kenneth Connors, 59, in the double homicide and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.