GOLF

Snedeker takes lead

Brandt Snedeker found a lot of fairways and greens at difficult Memorial Park, top-ranked Dustin Johnson returned from the coronavirus, and fans were back, too, Thursday at the Houston Open. Snedeker shot a 5-under-par 65 in the afternoon to take a two-stroke lead in the last event before the Masters. He's one of 37 players in the field this week set to play at Augusta National. The tournament -- at public Memorial Park for the first time since 1963 -- is limiting ticket sales to 2,000 a day. It's the first domestic PGA Tour event to have fans since The Players Championship on March 12. Johnson had a 72 -- bogeying five of the last seven holes on his front nine -- in his return after a positive coronavirus test knocked him out of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek and the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. Snedeker, 39, won the last of his nine PGA Tour titles in 2018. He followed a birdie on the par-4 13th with a bogey on the par-4 14th after driving into the right rough, then birdied the par-3 15th and par-5 16th. Jason Day was tied for second with Scottie Scheffler, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis. Brooks Koepka also had a 72. He's playing for the second time since a two-month layoff to heal injuries. Player partner Lanto Griffin, the winner last year at Golf Club of Houston, also shot 72. Jordan Spieth rounded out the morning threesome with a 72. Phil Mickelson shot 76. He had two double bogeys and two bogeys. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70, while Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbcks) had a 71.

MacIntyre in front

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland leads with a six-under 65 after the first round of the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown in Paphos, Cyprus. MacIntyre had six birdies in the first round. He leads by one shot ahead of Thomas Detry, Jamie Donaldson, Rikard Karlberg, Joakim Lagergren, Romain Langasque, Sami Valimaki and Ashun Wu. Play was suspended with one group left because of darkness.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Washington-Cal canceled

The season opener scheduled for Saturday between California and Washington was canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players. The cancellation was a big blow for the Pac-12 as the conference prepares to kick off a seven-game football slate after league programs had watched other teams around the country playing for weeks. California doesn't have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of the positive test and the need for other players to isolate under contact tracing protocols, the Pac-12 said in a statement Thursday. Pac-12 guidelines require at least 53 scholarship players to be available for a game to be played. The conference said the game would be declared a no-contest. Cal Coach Justin Wilcox had said Wednesday night that the game was in jeopardy because of the large number of players needing contact tracing. The school said the player with a positive test is asymptomatic. He took his regular daily antigen test and then a supplemental PCR test, which also showed a positive result. This marked the first positive test on Cal's football team since practices began last month. The Washington-Cal game marks the seventh FBS game this week and the 44th since Aug. 26 to be postponed or canceled. Other games called off Thursday included Air Force-Army, Tulsa-Navy and North Texas-Louisiana Tech.

NFL

Source: 49ers under scrutiny

The NFL and the union are investigating the San Francisco 49ers and receiver Kendrick Bourne for possible violations of the league's coronavirus protocols. A person familiar with the investigation says the probe is looking into whether Bourne was wearing a face covering as required by the covid-19 rules. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation haven't been announced by the league. Bourne was placed on the covid-19 list on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel were also placed on the list as "high risk" close contacts of Bourne's. All of the tests taken Wednesday for the 49ers came back negative the following day and their game Thursday night against Green Bay went on as scheduled, the person said. While Bourne's test was negative, the original is not considered a false positive because 101 out of 104 people in the league who tested negative one day after a positive test were later proven positive with subsequent tests, the person said.

McCaffrey expected to play

Carolina Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said barring a setback he expects Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2019 All-Pro running back who has missed the past six games with a high ankle sprain, practiced for the second consecutive day Thursday. Rhule said McCaffrey looked "fresh and fast" at practice and responded well after putting on the pads the day before. Rhule said he hasn't determined how much McCaffrey would play, saying he will need to have a conversation with the medical staff before making any decisions. He said backup Mike Davis will play Sunday, too. McCaffrey is still designated for return from injured reserve. The Panthers have until Saturday to active him to the 53-man roster.

Darnold misses practice

Sam Darnold's sore shoulder kept him out of practice Thursday. The New York Jets remain optimistic the quarterback will play Monday night. Coach Adam Gase said the 0-8 Jets gave Darnold an extra day of rest as the team prepares to host the AFC East-rival New England Patriots. Darnold missed two games last month after spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He took a hard hit at Kansas City last Sunday and appeared to grimace, but remained in the game after being checked out on the sideline. Gase said an MRI earlier in the week showed no additional damage to Darnold's shoulder and the injury isn't structural. He added that the team will see how the quarterback feels after he does practice and expects Darnold to be under center unless "something doesn't feel right" in his shoulder.

BASEBALL

Silver Sluggers announced

Mookie Betts and Mike Trout, arguably the two best players in baseball, were given Silver Slugger awards Thursday as the top hitters at their positions in their respective leagues. It is Betts' third consecutive Silver Slugger award, fourth overall, and first in the National League after batting .292 with a .927 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 55 games. Trout, a center fielder, hit .281 with 17 home runs and a .993 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 53 games. The other American League winners were Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez and Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz. The other National League winners were Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, first baseman Freddie Freeman, designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, and Washington shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Juan Soto.