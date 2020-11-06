Overall top 10 games

NO. 1 BRYANT

VS. NO. 5 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant

RECORDS Bryant 8-0, 5-0 7A-Central; Conway 6-2, 3-1 7A-Central

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Conway: Keith Fimple

NOTEWORTHY Bryant can complete its second consecutive undefeated regular season with a victory tonight. The Hornets finished 10-0 in the regular season last season, but can only finish 9-0 because of a covid-19 cancellation by Little Rock Central. ... The Hornets had 829 yards of offense in a 58-21 rout at North Little Rock last Friday. ... Conway can earn a share of the 7A-Central Conference championship with a victory over Bryant. ... Senior WR Bryce Bohanon leads the state in receiving yards with 1,079 yards and also has 13 touchdowns.

NO. 2 BENTONVILLE

VS. BENTONVILLE WEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

RECORDS Bentonville 9-0, 6-0 7A-West; Bentonville West 6-3, 4-1 7A-West

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt

NOTEWORTHY With a victory tonight, Bentonville can clinch its fifth consecutive 7A-West Conference championship. ... Bentonville and Bentonville West feature two of the state's top quarterbacks. Bentonville's Andrew Edwards has passed for 1,771 yards and 22 TDs, while Bentonville West's Dalton McDonald is at 1,912 yards and 13 TDs. ... The Wolverines' lone 7A-West loss was to Springdale Har-Ber.

NO. 3 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

VS. NO. 8 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charging Wildcat Stadium, North Little Rock

RECORDS North Little Rock 7-1, 4-1 7A-Central; Cabot 6-2, 2-2 7A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: J.R. Eldridge; Cabot: Scott Reed

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock will look to rebound from its first loss of the season last Friday against No. 1 Bryant. ... The Charging Wildcats can earn the 7A-Central's No. 2 seed with a victory tonight. ... Cabot will finish no worse than No. 4 in the 7A-Central and will have a home game in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. ... Senior quarterback Tyler Gee has passed for 2,023 yards with 22 touchdowns this season for the Panthers.

NO. 4 GREENWOOD

AT NO. 7 LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

RECORDS Greenwood 9-0, 5-0 6A-West; Lake Hamilton 8-0, 5-0 6A-West

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young: Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran

NOTEWORTHY The winner will win the 6A-West Conference championship and be the league's No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs. ... Greenwood has won 10 conference titles in the past 12 seasons. ... Lake Hamilton has not won a conference title since 2011. ... The Bulldogs beat the Wolves 42-14 in last season's matchup.

NO. 9 LR PARKVIEW

VS. MOUNTAIN HOME

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 6-1, 3-1 6A-West; Mountain Home 5-4, 3-3 6A-West

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding: Mountain Home: Steve Ary

NOTEWORTHY A victory tonight will give Little Rock Parkview the No. 4 seed from the 6A-West Conference. ... Senior quarterback Landon Rogers leads the Patriots with 20 touchdowns (15 rushing, 5 passing). ... Mountain Home has won five games for the first time since 2001. ... The Bombers are on a two-game winning streak with victories over Siloam Springs and Russellville.

TOP 10 TEAMS OFF THIS WEEK

No. 6 Pulaski Academy and No. 10 Wynne. Pulaski Academy and Wynne were scheduled to play Jacksonville and Nettleton, respectively. But Jacksonville and Nettleton were forced to cancel its games because of covid-19.