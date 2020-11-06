Overall top 10 games

NO. 1 BRYANT
VS. NO. 5 CONWAY
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant
RECORDS Bryant 8-0, 5-0 7A-Central; Conway 6-2, 3-1 7A-Central
COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Conway: Keith Fimple
NOTEWORTHY Bryant can complete its second consecutive undefeated regular season with a victory tonight. The Hornets finished 10-0 in the regular season last season, but can only finish 9-0 because of a covid-19 cancellation by Little Rock Central. ... The Hornets had 829 yards of offense in a 58-21 rout at North Little Rock last Friday. ... Conway can earn a share of the 7A-Central Conference championship with a victory over Bryant. ... Senior WR Bryce Bohanon leads the state in receiving yards with 1,079 yards and also has 13 touchdowns.
NO. 2 BENTONVILLE
VS. BENTONVILLE WEST
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville
RECORDS Bentonville 9-0, 6-0 7A-West; Bentonville West 6-3, 4-1 7A-West
COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt
NOTEWORTHY With a victory tonight, Bentonville can clinch its fifth consecutive 7A-West Conference championship. ... Bentonville and Bentonville West feature two of the state's top quarterbacks. Bentonville's Andrew Edwards has passed for 1,771 yards and 22 TDs, while Bentonville West's Dalton McDonald is at 1,912 yards and 13 TDs. ... The Wolverines' lone 7A-West loss was to Springdale Har-Ber.
NO. 3 NORTH LITTLE ROCK
VS. NO. 8 CABOT
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Charging Wildcat Stadium, North Little Rock
RECORDS North Little Rock 7-1, 4-1 7A-Central; Cabot 6-2, 2-2 7A-Central
COACHES North Little Rock: J.R. Eldridge; Cabot: Scott Reed
NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock will look to rebound from its first loss of the season last Friday against No. 1 Bryant. ... The Charging Wildcats can earn the 7A-Central's No. 2 seed with a victory tonight. ... Cabot will finish no worse than No. 4 in the 7A-Central and will have a home game in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. ... Senior quarterback Tyler Gee has passed for 2,023 yards with 22 touchdowns this season for the Panthers.
NO. 4 GREENWOOD
AT NO. 7 LAKE HAMILTON
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy
RECORDS Greenwood 9-0, 5-0 6A-West; Lake Hamilton 8-0, 5-0 6A-West
COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young: Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran
NOTEWORTHY The winner will win the 6A-West Conference championship and be the league's No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs. ... Greenwood has won 10 conference titles in the past 12 seasons. ... Lake Hamilton has not won a conference title since 2011. ... The Bulldogs beat the Wolves 42-14 in last season's matchup.
NO. 9 LR PARKVIEW
VS. MOUNTAIN HOME
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 6-1, 3-1 6A-West; Mountain Home 5-4, 3-3 6A-West
COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding: Mountain Home: Steve Ary
NOTEWORTHY A victory tonight will give Little Rock Parkview the No. 4 seed from the 6A-West Conference. ... Senior quarterback Landon Rogers leads the Patriots with 20 touchdowns (15 rushing, 5 passing). ... Mountain Home has won five games for the first time since 2001. ... The Bombers are on a two-game winning streak with victories over Siloam Springs and Russellville.
TOP 10 TEAMS OFF THIS WEEK
No. 6 Pulaski Academy and No. 10 Wynne. Pulaski Academy and Wynne were scheduled to play Jacksonville and Nettleton, respectively. But Jacksonville and Nettleton were forced to cancel its games because of covid-19.