Panel favors 1.5% raise in pay of elected officials

A 1.5% cost-of-living increase for the salaries of Arkansas' judges, prosecutors, legislators and constitutional officers was recommended this week by the Independent Citizens Commission.

The chairman of the commission, Chuck Banks, provided a spreadsheet Wednesday showing that the total costs of the salary increases would be $657,604.

During a roughly one-hour conference call, the commissioners discussed whether a 2.2% pay increase -- the same amount of an increase Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave to state employees this year -- was appropriate for elected officials, given the financial uncertainty caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Ultimately, the commission voted unanimously to propose a slightly lower increase.

The increase will be subject to a 10-day public comment period before it is allowed to go into effect, Banks said.

Once in effect, the increase will apply to the state's district, circuit, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court judges, as well as members of the Legislature, prosecutors and constitutional officers such as the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The salary increases approved by the commission are as follows:

• Circuit judges, from $172,289 to $174,882.

• District judges, from $150,761 to $153,022.

• Court of Appeals judges, from $176,476 to $179,123.

• Court of Appeals chief judge, from $179,168 to $181,855.

• Supreme Court justices, from $181,860 to $184,588.

• Chief justice, from $196,398 to $199,344.

• Speaker of the House and Senate president pro tempore, from $48,458 to $49,185.

• State representatives and senators, from $42,428 to $43,064.

• Governor, from $151,837 to $154,115.

• State auditor, from $91,533 to $92,906.

• Secretary of state, from $96,917 to $98,371.

• Attorney general, from $139,992 to $142,092.

• State treasurer and land commissioner, from $91,533 to $92,906.

• Lieutenant governor, from $44,674 to $45,344.

• Prosecuting attorneys in Division A, from $163,683 to $166,138.

• Prosecuting attorneys in Division B, from $139,130 to $141,217.

Several commissioners expressed the need to keep salaries competitive with other states that are also facing budget strains.

"My thoughts are, we are in the middle of a pandemic but we are also resilient," said commissioner Jonathan Rogers. "Going back to what our governor has done, he's done a great job managing finances. ... I think we could find ourselves playing catch-up in the years following this if we do not keep up with our cost-of-living adjustments."

Last year, the panel proposed a 2.5% cost-of-living increase for state elected officials.

"I appreciate the work of the commission and I support the commission's independence in making salary determinations," Hutchinson said in a statement Wednesday.

The commission was created in 2014 by Amendment 94 to the Arkansas Constitution. Previously, salaries for state elected officers were set by the General Assembly.