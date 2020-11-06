Pound the ground

Arkansas defensive lineman Julius Coates (left) brings down Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral for a loss during their Oct. 17 matchup. Coates said the Razorbacks will be focusing on defending the run as they face a Tennessee team Saturday that features a beefy offensive line. (AP/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman's connection to old-school football lingo led him to lend this description to Saturday's showdown with Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"It's going to be a slobber-knocker," Pittman said on Thursday. "I mean, that's what it's going to be on Saturday and we'll certainly be ready for that."

This has been Pittman's theme all week, a professional nod to his good buddy Jim Chaney.

If the University of Arkansas cannot stem Tennessee's rugged run game, then the Volunteers' offensive coordinator Chaney will hardly risk throwing passes against the interception-minded Razorbacks, who rank third in the nation with 10 picks.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXuMrP_LHPs]

"He's turning around and handing the football off," Pittman said on Monday, "and if you're not able to stop it, he'll never throw a pass. I mean he just won't."

Pittman, the first-year Arkansas coach who has guided the Hogs to a 2-3 start with upsets over No. 16 Mississippi State and Ole Miss, started inserting Tennessee's potential rushing attempts into his theme by Wednesday.

"If he can turn around and hand it off 75 times he's going to do it," Pittman said on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference.

Later that night on his radio show, the number went up.

"I've said it before, if Jim didn't have to throw the football he wouldn't," Pittman told host Chuck Barrett. "If he can come in here and run 81 rushing plays he'll do it, and they're kind of built for that."

Indeed, the Volunteers (2-3) have four five-star offensive linemen on their roster in tackles Cade Mays, Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright, and guard Trey Smith, a preseason All-American. Pittman recruited and signed Mays at Georgia, and the junior transferred to Tennessee in the offseason.

The starting center is Brandon Kennedy, a graduate transfer from Alabama. The first five average 6-5, 320 pounds, a Pittman kind of line.

"As you look at their team now, they're built around that offensive line," Pittman said. "Big, physical, five-star offensive linemen.

"I think they're nasty, big and strong. They are very physical and very good double-team guys. They can double-team you and move you."

Arkansas defensive end Julius Coates has evidently seen that capability through film study.

"We have to defend the run game," Coates said. "They have a big O-line. They're a bunch of talented guys.

"Real good guys. I mean, they're loaded. They adjusted their recruiting lately, so they've got five stars across the line. Five stars for a reason. They're going to be solid and come out and they're going to be technical, so, you've just got to be efficient."

Despite their prospect ratings, the Tennessee front has not been a consistent strength. An article in the Knoxville News-Sentinel during the Vols' open week questioned if it was time for someone else to get a shot at offensive tackle for Morris and Wright because those prime recruits "have shown little progress in their sophomore seasons."

The big linemen operate in front of the tailback tandem of senior Ty Chandler and sophomore Eric Gray, the only duo in the SEC to rank in the top 10 in conference rushing.

Both are 205-pounders. Gray is eighth in the SEC with 71 rushing yards per game, and he averages 4.49 yards per carry. Chandler is 10th with 55 rushing yards per game, and he averages 4.4 yards per carry.

"Both of them are physical, downhill guys that can run over you, break tackles, similar to [Auburn's Tank] Bigsby," Pittman said.

Coates said the Vols like to run counter plays that break to the back side.

"We've got to make sure that's closed down," he said. "We know we've got to edge on the back side, got to be working to close that down because there'll be a little seam there to get on that hash."

The Volunteers rank eighth in the SEC with 135.6 rushing yards per game, and ninth with 3.57 yards per carry. They have been focused on creating more explosive plays, Smith said.

"You can harp on great fundamentals, you can harp on playing with great technique and proper execution, but at the end of the day, you're trying to finish someone through the ground," Smith added. "I think that's one thing that Coach [Will] Friend preached to us. Get low, drive, finish, get after guys and really sustain and finish blocks."

The Vols will be opposed by an Arkansas defense that ranks 12th in the conference by allowing 178.2 rushing yards per game and 11th with 4.55 yards per carry.

The Razorbacks were a solid tackling team in three of their games, but they missed a lot of tackles in a road game at No. 13 Auburn and last week's road loss at No. 8 Texas A&M.

The Volunteers would like to be productive on the ground because their passing attack has been one of the least efficient in the SEC. Tennessee is 13th in the conference with 188.2 passing yards per game and 11th in passing efficiency.

Senior Jarrett Guarantano lost six turnovers via interception and fumble during a two-game span in Weeks 3 and 4. He ranks 11th in SEC passing with 182.8 passing yards per game, while his completion percentage of 61.5% is tied for ninth among qualifiers.

Guarantano's up-and-down play led to questions about whether one of Tennessee's three young quarterbacks might jump into the starting role, but Coach Jeremy Pruitt said Guarantano would be back in the saddle against the Razorbacks.

"Guarantano has played 39 games," Pittman said. "I wouldn't think in a bye week anything would change [at quarterback] and obviously it hasn't. The guy is a good football player. There's more to an offense that just the quarterback."