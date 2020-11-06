Prairie Grove awaits league newcomers from Elkins

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Prairie Grove quarterback Knox Laird drops back from the line to look for a receiver during play against Gentry in Pioneer Stadium on Friday. Laird completed 7-of-15 passes for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns during a 46-13 win.

Prairie Grove and Elkins are Top 10 teams in Class 4A with only one loss each, both to Shiloh Christian.

There's no shame in losing to Shiloh Christian, No. 1 in Class 4A with records of 8-1 overall and 5-0 in 4A-1 Conference play. Second place in the league will be decided tonight when No. 8 Elkins (7-1, 4-1) hosts No. 7 Prairie Grove (8-1, 5-1).

Elkins has done quite well after reclassification sent the Elks from the 4A-4 Conference to the 4A-1. Elkins won six consecutive before losing 48-28 to Shiloh Christian on Oct. 23. Elkins badly outplayed Shiloh Christian in the first half before the Saints got their ground game going, sparked by touchdown runs of 55 and 48 yards early in the third quarter by quarterback Eli Wisdom.

Prairie Grove's defense will be challenged by Elkins senior quarterback Kain Johnson, who accounted for five touchdowns in a blowout victory over Gravette earlier in the season. Elkins has other playmakers, including Trevor Shumate, Cody Drummond, and Josh Allan, all seniors.

Senior quarterback Knox Laird directs Prairie Grove's Wing-T offense with major contributions in the run game from Cade Grant and Foster Layman on the inside. Landon Semrad is a reliable receiver while Grant doubles as a top cornerback for a Prairie Grove defense that is hard-hitting and fundamental in its approach.

Prairie Grove has won three consecutive since losing to Shiloh Christian and Elkins bounced back with a 39-21 victory over a good Gentry team. Elkins has transitioned successfully into the 4A-1 Conference, but the Tigers are a tough opponent and unlikely to give up a top seed for the playoffs to the newcomers.

RICK'S PICK: Prairie Grove

Other selections involving teams from Northwest Arkansas. Some scheduled games may be canceled by tonight because of covid-19 concerns. (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

ROGERS at Rogers Heritage

Bentonville West at BENTONVILLE

SPRINGDALE HIGH at Fort Smith Southside

Fayetteville at SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Little Rock Southwest at FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

CLASS 6A

GREENWOOD at Lake Hamilton

CLASS 5A

HARRISON at Pea Ridge

FARMINGTON at Alma

MORRILTON at Clarksville

CLASS 4A

Waldron at OZARK

GREEN FOREST at Berryville

Lamar at MENA

GENTRY at Gravette

CLASS 3A

West Fork at GREENLAND

CHARLESTON at Lavaca

Lincoln at CEDARVILLE

HACKETT at Mansfield

PARIS at Danville

Perryville at BOONEVILLE

CLASS 2A

JC Westside at MAGAZINE

Yellville-Summit at MOUNTAINBURG

LAST WEEK: 23-1 (96 percent)

OVERALL: 172-35 (83 percent)