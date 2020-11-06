Prairie Grove awaits league newcomers from Elkins

Prairie Grove and Elkins are Top 10 teams in Class 4A with only one loss each, both to Shiloh Christian.
There's no shame in losing to Shiloh Christian, No. 1 in Class 4A with records of 8-1 overall and 5-0 in 4A-1 Conference play. Second place in the league will be decided tonight when No. 8 Elkins (7-1, 4-1) hosts No. 7 Prairie Grove (8-1, 5-1).
Elkins has done quite well after reclassification sent the Elks from the 4A-4 Conference to the 4A-1. Elkins won six consecutive before losing 48-28 to Shiloh Christian on Oct. 23. Elkins badly outplayed Shiloh Christian in the first half before the Saints got their ground game going, sparked by touchdown runs of 55 and 48 yards early in the third quarter by quarterback Eli Wisdom.
Prairie Grove's defense will be challenged by Elkins senior quarterback Kain Johnson, who accounted for five touchdowns in a blowout victory over Gravette earlier in the season. Elkins has other playmakers, including Trevor Shumate, Cody Drummond, and Josh Allan, all seniors.
Senior quarterback Knox Laird directs Prairie Grove's Wing-T offense with major contributions in the run game from Cade Grant and Foster Layman on the inside. Landon Semrad is a reliable receiver while Grant doubles as a top cornerback for a Prairie Grove defense that is hard-hitting and fundamental in its approach.
Prairie Grove has won three consecutive since losing to Shiloh Christian and Elkins bounced back with a 39-21 victory over a good Gentry team. Elkins has transitioned successfully into the 4A-1 Conference, but the Tigers are a tough opponent and unlikely to give up a top seed for the playoffs to the newcomers.
RICK'S PICK: Prairie Grove
Other selections involving teams from Northwest Arkansas. Some scheduled games may be canceled by tonight because of covid-19 concerns. (selections are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
ROGERS at Rogers Heritage
Bentonville West at BENTONVILLE
SPRINGDALE HIGH at Fort Smith Southside
Fayetteville at SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Little Rock Southwest at FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
CLASS 6A
GREENWOOD at Lake Hamilton
CLASS 5A
HARRISON at Pea Ridge
FARMINGTON at Alma
MORRILTON at Clarksville
CLASS 4A
Waldron at OZARK
GREEN FOREST at Berryville
Lamar at MENA
GENTRY at Gravette
CLASS 3A
West Fork at GREENLAND
CHARLESTON at Lavaca
Lincoln at CEDARVILLE
HACKETT at Mansfield
PARIS at Danville
Perryville at BOONEVILLE
CLASS 2A
JC Westside at MAGAZINE
Yellville-Summit at MOUNTAINBURG
LAST WEEK: 23-1 (96 percent)
OVERALL: 172-35 (83 percent)
Rick Fires can be reached at rfires@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWARick.