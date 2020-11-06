Today's Prep Football Matchups

Class 7A

Bentonville West at Bentonville High

Tiger Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville West 6-3, 4-1 7A-West; Bentonville 9-0, 6-0.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on bentonvillesportsnetwork.com

BETWEEN THE LINES It's the fifth meeting between the two schools, and Bentonville has won the previous four meetings. ... Bentonville has already clinched the top seed for next week's Class 7A state playoffs, but West could fall into a second or third seed, depending on different teams and scenarios. ... West QB Dalton McDonald needs 74 yards to reach the 2,000-yard mark this season. ... Luke Miller leads Carlos Hall by a 462-451 margin in yards rushing, but Hall has a 7-4 lead in rushing touchdowns while Miller also has three receiving scores. ... Cooper Smith and Chas Nimrod has accounted for 20 of Bentonville's 23 receiving touchdowns through nine games. ... RB Josh Ficklin, who has recently taken most of the first-team snaps as the Tigers' tailback, had four TDs rushing last week and has 13 for the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH West, QB Dalton McDonald (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Luke Miller (Sr., 5-8, 180), WR Stephen Dyson (Sr., 5-11, 165), CB A.J. Moss (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Carlos Hall (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL/RB/DL Trenton Davis (Sr. 6-0, 270), DL Jacardon Hardemon (Sr., 6-1, 240), LB Carson Caudill (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Ariel Bradic (Jr., 5-9, 160). Bentonville, QB Andrew Edwards (Sr., 6-3, 195), WR Chas Nimrod (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR Cade Foster (Sr., 5-9, 165), OL Ethan Fitzgerald (Sr., 6-1, 235), OL Josh Street (Sr., 6-6, 285), LB Cole Joyce (Sr., 6-0, 220), LB Keegan Stinespring (Sr., 5-11, 205), DB Kolbi Crawford (Sr., 6-1, 160).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Bentonville West is No. 8 in Class 7A. Bentonville is No. 2.

HOOTEN'S LINE Bentonville by 25.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 42, Bentonville West 24

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Rogers High at Rogers Heritage

David Gates Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Rogers 5-2, 2-2 7A-West, Rogers Heritage 1-8, 0-6

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the school's websites.

BETWEEN THE LINES The Mounties hold an 8-4 lead in the series and have won five in a row against their crosstown rivals. ... Rogers is coming off a huge 49-42 win over Springdale Har-Ber in which it piled up 498 yards of total offense. ... Senior QB Chris Francisco threw for 364 yards and 6 touchdowns for Rogers and rushed for 97 and another score. ... Kade Seldomridge had nine catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. ... Heritage has scored just 27 points in its last six games combined.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Rogers, QB Christian Francisco (Sr., 5-9, 156), WR Finley Bunch (Jr., 5-9, 150), WR Kade Seldomridge (Jr., 5-8, 150), WR Noah Goodshield (Jr., 5-8, 155). Rogers Heritage, WR/DB Jeb Brown (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB River Gonzalez (Jr., 5-9, 170), QB Carter Hensley (So., 6-3, 180).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Rogers is No. 6 in Class 7A; Rogers Heritage is No. 16

HOOTEN'S LINE Rogers by 16.

OUR TAKE Rogers 42, Rogers Heritage 14

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Springdale High at FS Southside

Jim Rowland Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Springdale 2-7, 1-5 7A-West; Southside 2-7, 1-4.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each school's web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Both teams roll into this regular-season finale having won just one game in conference play. Last week Bentonville West ran over Southside 35-7, and Springdale was the latest victim in Bentonville's unbeaten campaign 56-28. ... The Bulldogs scored more points on Bentonville than any team in conference play has. ... Springdale QB Landon Phipps is 91 of 151 passing for 1,174 yards with 6 TDs and 12 interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 490 yards and 13 touchdowns. ... The Bulldogs have been without top playmaker LaDarius Wonsley basically the entire season, but Kaylon Morris has tried to step in and leads the team with 27 catches for 446 yards. ... Southside has played musical quarterbacks this season from Parker Wehunt, to Luke Wyatt, to David Sorg and back to Wehunt again last week. ... The Mavericks took a 7-0 lead last week against West when Wehunt hit Wyatt on a short scoring pass, but it was all West after that. ... The winner of this game likely gets the sixth playoff seed from the West

PLAYERS TO WATCH Springdale, QB Landon Phipps (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Gilberto Dominguez (Sr., 5-10, 165), LB Andre Sparks (Sr., 6-1, 210), LB Trevon Westbrook (Sr., 6-0, 230). Southside, QB Parker Wehunt (Sr., 5-11, 180), WR Luke Wyatt (Jr., 5-10, 155), QB David Sorg (So., 6-3, 180), RB Gage Jones (So., 5-11, 180).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Springdale is No. 13 in Class 7A; Southside is No. 12

HOOTEN'S LINE Southside by 1

OUR TAKE Springdale 34, FS Southside 28

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Fayetteville at Springdale Har-Ber

Wildcat Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Fayetteville 3-5, 3-1 7A-West; Har-Ber 4-5, 4-2

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each school's web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES A lot is riding on the line in the outcome of this regular-season finale. For Fayetteville, entering the playoffs as winners of four of its past five games would be plenty of momentum. For Har-Ber, there is still a chance at a No. 2 playoff seed with a win with five 7A-West victories, a huge factor in the seeding. ... Fayetteville ran all over Rogers Heritage last week 52-7 behind QB Bladen Fike, who ran for one score and passed for two more. ... In the Purple'Dogs three recent wins, they have scored 46, 48 and 52 points. ... Har-Ber lost a 49-42 shootout to Rogers High last week. With the game tied at 42-42, Har-Ber had what looked to be a potential game-winning drive late going, but were stopped near midfield and Rogers was able to mount a winning march. ... Har-Ber sophomore RB Hudson Brewer had his second consecutive 200-plus yard rushing game last week and scored four touchdowns. ... The Wildcats are a little dinged up defensively, but are expected to have several players back this week. ... Defensive end Tommy Hudson dominated at times last week and recorded 8 sacks to push his total for the season to 62.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Fayetteville, QB Bladen Fike (Jr., 5-11, 175), WR Isaiah Sategna (Jr., 5-11, 170), RB Kameron Ingram (Sr., 5-10, 175), LB Kaiden Turner (Sr., 6-1, 220). Har-Ber, QB Drue McClendon (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Hudson Brewer (So., 6-1, 180), LB Will Haney (Sr., 5-9, 175), LB Billy Tillery (Sr., 5-11, 190), DE Tommy Hudson (Sr., 5-9, 170).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Fayetteville is No. 11 in Class 7A; Har-Ber is No. 7

HOOTEN'S LINE Fayetteville by 1

OUR TAKE Har-Ber 28, Fayetteville 24

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

LR Southwest at FS Northside

Mayo-Thompson Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Southwest 0-6, 0-3 7A-Central; Northside 4-4, 1-4

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Fort Smith Public Schools web site

BETWEEN THE LINES In its first season, this will be Southwest's seventh game of the season after a bout with covid-19 issues. The Gryphons are coached by former Fayetteville coach Daryl Patton. ... The Gryphons have played their two best games of the season in the past two weeks, falling to Little Rock Central last week 20-12. ... Northside has lost three straight games and none of the losses were close. The Grizzlies were hammered by Cabot last week 24-7 with Northside scoring a late touchdown to keep from being shut out. ... Northside QB Dreyden Norwood was injured and did not play against Cabot last week. ... Grizzlies RB Ty Massey was about the lone bright spot offensively, finishing with 21 carries for 106 yards and a 16-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Walker Catsavis, who started in place of the injured Norwood.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Southwest, QB Josh Brown (Jr., 6-0, 165), DB Chris Allen (Jr., 5-9, 165), RB Jordan Harris (Sr., 5-9, 175), LB George Tucker (Sr., 6-1, 200. Northside, QB Dreyden Norwood (Sr., 6-1, 180), RB Ty Massey (Jr., 5-11, 210), WR/QB Walker Catsavis (Jr., 6-4, 175).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Southwest is No. 15 in Class 7A; Northside is No. 9

HOOTEN'S LINE Northside by 10

OUR TAKE Northside 35, Southwest 14

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Class 6A

Greenwood at Lake Hamilton

Wolf Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Greenwood 9-0, 5-0 6A-West; Lake Hamilton 8-0, 5-0

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on GreenwoodDogPound.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES The Bulldogs are looking to wrap up their 11th conference title in the last 13 years. ... Greenwood averages 40 points per game, which is tops in 6A, while the defense allows 14 per game. ... Greenwood's senior QB L.D. Richmond threw for 227 yards and 3 TDs in last week's win over Van Buren. ... Running back Hunter Wilkinson also rushed for 177 yards and 3 TDs. ... Lake Hamilton counters with a potent ground attack led by junior Owen Miller and Tevin Woodley, who have each rushed for more the 1,000 yards this season. ... The Bulldogs have won the last four meetings, including last year by a 42-14 count.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Greenwood, QB L.D. Richmond (Sr., 6-1, 165), RB Hunter Wilkinson (Sr., 5-11, 190), WR Caden Brown (Sr., 5-5, 145), WR Peyton Carter (Sr., 6-4, 205), DE Jordan Hanna6-2, 205), DB Jayden Jasna (Sr., 5-10, 160). Lake Hamilton, QB Grant Bearden (Jr., 5-9, 145), RB Tevin Woodley (Jr., 5-8, 190), RB Owen Miller (Jr., 5-11, 200), MLB Izaiah Clenney (Sr., 5-11, 190).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A; Lake Hamilton is No. 2.

HOOTEN'S LINE Greenwood by 10.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 42, Lake Hamilton 28

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Benton at Van Buren

Blakemore Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Benton 5-4, 3-2 6A-West; Van Buren 3-6, 1-5

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Van Buren Public Schools web site

BETWEEN THE LINES Both teams enter the game reeling from big losses. Benton fell for the second straight week in a 51-34 loss to Lake Hamiton, and Van Buren was waylaid by unbeaten Greenwood 50-29 in a second-half onslaught. ... Benton was a state runner-up last season and started conference play 3-0 before getting trounced at Greenwood two weeks ago. QB Garrett Brown leads the Panthers' attack as a four-year starter and the school's all-time career passing leader. ... Van Buren hung with Greenwood for a half last week, trailing 29-22 as QB Gary Phillips and WR Jaiden Henry each scored a touchdown. The second half was all Greenwood.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Benton, QB Garrett Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Casey Johnson (Jr., 5-11, 175), WR Trevor Standridge (Sr., 5-9, 170). Van Buren, QB Gary Phillips (Sr., 6-2, 195), ATH Jaiden Henry (Sr., 5-11, 165), ATH Chi Henry )So., 6-0, 175), WR Hayden Roark (Sr., 5-11, 180).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Benton is No. 3 in Class 6A; Van Buren is No. 14

HOOTEN'S LINE Benton by 12

OUR TAKE Benton 38, Van Buren 28

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

CLASS 5A

Farmington at Alma

Airedale Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Farmington 4-4, 2-3 5A-West. Alma 1-7, 0-5.

BETWEEN THE LINES Farmington bounced back from a loss to Greenbrier by beating Pea Ridge 38-37 last week in two overtimes. ..... The Cardinals sacked Pea Ridge quarterback Zac Withrow on a two-point conversion attempt to win the game. .... Farmington won 31-25 last year after losing 35-28 in 2018 to the Airedales. ... Farmington is led by Cade Elsik, who has rushed for 975 yards and nine touchdowns this season. ... Alma has lost five consecutive and the Airedales have allowed 291 points, the most in the league.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Farmington, RB Caden Elsik (Jr., 5-10, 170), QB Tate Sutton (Sr., 6-0, 170), WR Devonte Donovan (Jr., 6-3, 170), TE Caleb Matthews (Sr., 6-0, 220), DL Josiah Ingraham (Sr., 6-0, 220), OL Garrett Taylor (Sr., 6-2, 300), DL Jackson Boudrey (Jr., 6-1, 24), LB Hayden Cox (Sr., 5-11, 200). Alma, WR Conner Stacy (Jr., 6-1, 155), QB Hunter McAlister (Jr., 6-4, 190), WR Jacob Coursey 9Jr., 5-7, 155), OL Seth Cole (Sr., 6-2, 300).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Farmington is No. 14 in Class 5A. Alma is No. 27.

HOOTEN'S LINE Farmington by 2.

OUR TAKE Farmington 42, Alma 28

-- Rick Fires • @nwarick

CLASS 4A

Elkins at Prairie Grove

John Bunch Memorial Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Elkins 7-1, 4-1 4A-1; Prairie Grove 8-1, 5-1.

ON THE AIR pgtigersonline.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Prairie Grove and Elkins each have one loss, both to Shiloh Christian. .... Tonight's winner finishes second in the league and earns a No. 2 seed for the playoffs while the loser receives a No. 3 seed. ... Both programs lost first-round games last year after making the playoffs; Prairie Grove (28-27) at Hamburg and Elkins (34-19 at Warren). ... Prairie Grove has won three consecutive since losing 42-28 to Shiloh Christian. ... Prairie Grove shut out Berryville 48-0 last week while Elkins beat Gentry 39-21.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Elkins, QB Kain Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 175), RB Trevor Shumate (Sr., 6-2, 195), WR Cody Drummond (Sr., 5-10, 170), WR Josh Allan (Sr., 5-9, 150), LB Kale Drummond (Sr., 6-0, 180). Prairie Grove, RB Cade Grant (Sr., 5-11, 200), FB Foster Layman (Sr., 5-10, 190), QB Knox Laird (Sr., 5-11, 180), DL Gunter Caudle (Sr., 6-2, 230), LB Carter Scates (Sr., 5-8, 180).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Prairie Grove is No. 7 in Class 4A. Elkins is No. 8.

HOOTEN'S LINE Prairie Grove by 1.

OUR TAKE Prairie Grove 35, Elkins 28

-- Rick Fires • NWARick